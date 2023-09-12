Apple brings USB-C to AirPods Pro 2 and EarPods

Well, it was the worst kept secret but Apple has finally brought USB-C connection to the AirPods Pro 2 and EarPods.

Announced at its September iPhone 15 and Apple Watch event, Apple told the congregated audience (and those tuning in via streaming) that the iPhone 15 would be launching with a USB-C connection, and that owners would be able to use that connection to play and audio and charge true wireless earbuds.

There will be an upgraded version of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen’s MagSafe charging case that will support USB-C, and with this connection, you will now be able to connect the case to an iPhone 15 and charge it if your buds are low on charge and need boost.

And at the same event Apple also announced that they’ll be a new version of the wired EarPods with it now boasting a USB-C connection. Of course, as the EarPods are already a wired pair of headphones, there’s no need to charge them as you would with a true wireless such as the AirPods Pro 2. The EarPods will be used to listen to audio from the iPhone 15.

credit: Apple

Unfortunately that’s all Apple gave us on the USB-C update. There was no mention of whether other AirPods true wireless will be updated (it’s likely new versions will carry this change) or whether they’ll be an tweaked version of the seemingly very popular AirPods Max that supports USB-C. For now it looks like they’ll carry on unchanged.

While Apple has been making the transition to USB-C for its products for the past few years, with iPads and Apple TV 4K streaming boxes featuring the port; it has been forced into complying with the regulations that the European Union passed through a few years ago, which might explain how little time the USB-C switch was given during the presentation.

Nevertheless, you can now connect the AirPods Pro 2 and EarPods directly to a wealth of Apple products, including the entire iPhone 15 line-up. And when paired with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, users will be able to unlock 20-bit, 48kHz lossless audio with reduced audio latency.

And Apple snuck in an improved IP rating for the new AirPods and case which have been upgraded to IP54 for better dust resistance.

At least now, you won’t need multiple cables to charge and connect various devices. We’re living in a USB-C world, it’s just taken Apple a little longer than most to accept it.

The updated AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is available to order from now onwards, with general availability beginning September 22, 2023.