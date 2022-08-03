What is IP54?

Looking to pick up a phone, smartwatch, action camera or compact and seen the term IP54 on its specs sheet, but not sure what it means? Then read on, as in this guide we’ll detail everything you need to know about the certification.

Is IP54 waterproof?

In a nutshell, iP54 is a certified ruggedness rating. This means that any iP54 certified device has been tested with water jets and drops to make sure it can handle being used in wet environments.

Specifically, the rating means that the iP54 is resistant to ingress of water. As a result there shouldn’t be any problems with this phone getting wet for short periods of time. However, there are some caveats.

Firstly, we can only presume from the rating that it will handle being splashed or sprayed by water. It would be unwise to take this designation too seriously if you intend to use your device in a pool or shower.

Secondly, if you are planning on taking your phone out in inclement weather or anywhere where it might rain then we would recommend using a case; these don’t provide full waterproofing but they tend to do a good job at protecting against light rain and similar conditions.

It is important to remember that the phone itself should not be subjected to any water. IP54 water resistance rating means that the phone can be used in wet environments, but it should not be fully submerged in water.

Which smartphones are IP54 certified?

IP54 isn’t the most common certification currently being used on flagship smartphones. If you look at our best phones guide you’ll find mist tend to favour the more water resilient IP67 rating at the moment. But in the past handsets from big name companies including Honor, Lava, Lenovo, Meizu, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo and Huawei have carried IP54 certifications.

How is IP54 different to IP67?

IP67 is a more stringent rating than the IP54 rating. The difference between the two is that IP67 applies to devices that can withstand immersion in water, whereas IP54 only applies to dust ingress. The IP67 rating applies to devices that can withstand immersion in water, dust, and dirt as well as potentially contaminated water.