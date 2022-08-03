 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is IP54?

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

Looking to pick up a phone, smartwatch, action camera or compact and seen the term IP54 on its specs sheet, but not sure what it means? Then read on, as in this guide we’ll detail everything you need to know about the certification.

Is IP54 waterproof?

In a nutshell, iP54 is a certified ruggedness rating. This means that any iP54 certified device has been tested with water jets and drops to make sure it can handle being used in wet environments.

Specifically, the rating means that the iP54 is resistant to ingress of water. As a result there shouldn’t be any problems with this phone getting wet for short periods of time. However, there are some caveats.

Firstly, we can only presume from the rating that it will handle being splashed or sprayed by water. It would be unwise to take this designation too seriously if you intend to use your device in a pool or shower.

Secondly, if you are planning on taking your phone out in inclement weather or anywhere where it might rain then we would recommend using a case; these don’t provide full waterproofing but they tend to do a good job at protecting against light rain and similar conditions.

It is important to remember that the phone itself should not be subjected to any water. IP54 water resistance rating means that the phone can be used in wet environments, but it should not be fully submerged in water.

Which smartphones are IP54 certified?

IP54 isn’t the most common certification currently being used on flagship smartphones. If you look at our best phones guide you’ll find mist tend to favour the more water resilient IP67 rating at the moment. But in the past handsets from big name companies including Honor, Lava, Lenovo, Meizu, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo and Huawei have carried IP54 certifications.

How is IP54 different to IP67?

IP67 is a more stringent rating than the IP54 rating. The difference between the two is that IP67 applies to devices that can withstand immersion in water, whereas IP54 only applies to dust ingress. The IP67 rating applies to devices that can withstand immersion in water, dust, and dirt as well as potentially contaminated water.

You might like…

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Ryan Jones 20 hours ago
60Hz vs 90Hz: What’s the difference?

60Hz vs 90Hz: What’s the difference?

Peter Phelps 22 hours ago
What is Google Cast? Everything you need to know

What is Google Cast? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 23 hours ago
What is IP44 Water Resistance?

What is IP44 Water Resistance?

Trusted Reviews 1 day ago
What is Apple ProRAW? The camera tech explained

What is Apple ProRAW? The camera tech explained

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
What is the Apple M1 chip?

What is the Apple M1 chip?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews
Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.