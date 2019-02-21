5G Phones: Which smartphones will be first to ship with 5G speeds?

At long, long last, actual 5G phones are here. The next-gen of mobile networks has been a major talking point of every major technology tradeshow for the best part of a decade now, and finally we’re getting to see the shiny new devices that will be able to take advantage of the faster mobile speeds 5G promises.

We’re expecting almost all of the major smartphone manufacturers to either launch a 5G device or show off prototype 5G devices over the next few days, weeks and months. These are the 5G phones we’re looking forward to dreaming of buying.

Samsung 5G phones

Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G, a supersized version of the Galaxy S10 that supports 5G. It’s an absolute monster, featuring a 6.7-inch display, triple rear cameras, dual front cameras, a 4500mAh battery and all the trimmings. Though Samsung is yet to announce pricing or specific release details, it says the handset will be out this summer.

Also on its way is the long-awaited Galaxy Fold. Samsung hasn’t released a huge amount of information on its folding phone yet, but says 5G and LTE models will be available. It features a 4.6-inch, HD+ Super AMOLED outer display, and a 7.3-inch, QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED inner ‘Infinity Flex’ display that opens up like a book. When the Fold is closed, it essentially looks like two phones stuck together.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the UK on May 3, and it will start at €2000 (around £1800).

Sony 5G phones

According to rumours, Sony will launch the Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019, but we’re not expecting it to be a 5G phone. That’s largely because of comments made by the company’s mobile marketing VP, Don Mesa, in January.

“5G is a challenge. Some people may be holding off buying a new device because they’re waiting for it.” he told Digital Trends. “But we don’t want to rush and put the cart before the horse − the experience has to be good.”

That, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of seeing a 5G prototype at the show.

Xiaomi 5G phones

Xiaomi is holding an event at MWC on February 24, where a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 may be unveiled.

The standard 4G model launched in October, and is Xiaomi’s current flagship. It features a 6.4-inch, 19.5:9 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and pop-up dual 24- and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Tech tipster Ben Geskin posted a now-deleted tweet in January, reading: “Exclusive: Xiaomi will hold an event on February 24, possibly for Mi Mix 3 5G”. It isn’t clear why the post was taken down, but it tallied nicely with Xiaomi’s announcement at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in December, promising 5G handsets at some point in 2019.

Huawei 5G phones

Back in January, Huawei CEO Richard Yu announced: “The [Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem] will also power our 5G smartphones. Balong 5000 together with Kirin 980, we believe that we will show you an even more amazing 5G smartphone. We look forward to seeing you at Barcelona in February where we will launch the world’s first 5G smartphone with [a] foldable screen.” Pretty clear.

With Huawei set to unveil the P30 in late March, our 5G-hungry eyes turn towards its February 24 press conference at MWC.

The teaser on the invitation to the event suggests the Chinese company will unveil its much-rumoured foldable phone at the event, and the tagline “Connecting The Future” could well be a reference to 5G support.

OnePlus 5G phones

OnePlus will be showing off a 5G-capable device at MWC, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7. Instead, the company is taking a prototype along to the show, designed to showcase the capabilities of its hardware on the forthcoming 5G network.

The company wrote: “OnePlus, at Qualcomm’s booth (Hall 3 Stand 3E10), invites all to connect and communicate with our community over a 5G network. Attendees will also be able to experience the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype.”

The device itself is unlikely to ever go on sale, but it’s likely to serve as a delicious hint of what we can look forward to from OnePlus later this year.

LG 5G phones

According to rumours, LG will unveil a 5G-supporting LG V50 alongside the LG G8 at its February 24 event at MWC 2019.

The LG G8 will almost not support 5G, so the idea of launching the V50 at the same time as it is apparently so LG can go up against Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G in some way.

It’s expected to come to North America, South Korea and Europe in March. That’s in contrast to the G8, which will almost certainly get a wider global release.

Motorola 5G phones

Motorola’s Moto Z3 is a 5G-ready smartphone, thanks to the Moto Mod 5G, which − just like 5G networks in the US − is “coming soon”.

The magnetic modular attachment, which clips to the back of the Moto Z3, features the ingredients necessary to access 5G services. It contains a Snapdragon 855 SoC, which includes the all-important Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The Moto Z3 shipped with the Snapdragon 835 chip, so the mod is designed to allow owners to retrofit their phone, rather than buying a brand new 5G handset. Unfortunately, it’s only the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z3 that’s compatible with the Moto Mod 5G at present, but if Moto expands the line-up this year, there’s a good chance support will improve.

HTC 5G phones

Poor old HTC hasn’t yet given up on high-end smartphone production. On the contrary, the Taiwanese firm has reportedly claimed that its 2019 flagship will focus on 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and blockchain capabilities.

We believe this device will land as the HTC U13. We don’t know very much about it yet, but one thing we can assume is that it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 CPU.

Going by recent trends, we can probably expect the HTC U13 to be announced in May.

Oppo 5G phones

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has already pulled the covers off a prototype of its upcoming 5G handset, the Oppo Find X 5G. It’s a direct follow-up to the Oppo Find X, and was on show at the 2018 China Mobile Global Partners Conference.

The prototype is powered by a Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem, and we expect the real deal to be the same.

“We are confident Oppo will be one of the first companies to launch a commercial 5G smartphone in 2019,” said Brian Shen, Oppo’s Global Vice President and President of China Business.

5G iPhones

Unfortunately for Apple fans, it looks like the first 5G iPhone is still a year and a half away. It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the company will launch a 5G mobile this year.

According to a Fast Company report, Apple plans to release its first 5G iPhones in 2020, which will be some time after 5G networks go live. These iPhones will reportedly use the Intel 8161 5G modem rather than Qualcomm’s X50 modem.

If the report proves accurate, that could be a huge black mark against the company’s 2019 models.

Are you ready to purchase a 5G phone?