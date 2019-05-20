Huawei was last night dealt a major blow in its hopes of one day leapfrogging Apple and Samsung to become the world’s number one smartphone manufacturer. The world’s number one mobile OS revealed that the Chinese tech giant would no longer be getting support.

Reuters reports that Google’s parent company Alphabet has suspended any business that “requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.”

While Huawei could continue to use the open source version of Android once released, the real blow is being blocked from the Google Play Store and Google Play Services. It means Huawei customers can say goodbye to millions of apps.

It’s all thanks to President Trump’s executive order on “securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain”, which bans sales and use of telecom equipment that poses “unacceptable” risks to national security. While the executive order doesn’t mention Huawei by name, the Trump administration has been openly hostile to Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers such as ZTE since coming to power.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

The good news is that if you have a current Huawei phone, you’re not suddenly left high and dry. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices,” the spokesperson added.

In other words, if things remain the same you’ll just be looking at a non-Huawei handset when it comes time to upgrade.

It’s quite a falling out between two companies that have historically worked quite closely together. Before Google purchased HTC’s smartphone business, the company outsourced much of its smartphone production other companies including Samsung, LG and Huawei. The Chinese firm was responsible for the Google Nexus 6P – and was left jointly on the hook for the handset’s class action lawsuit.

So what does Huawei do now? Well, back in March CEO Richard Yu did say that that the company had its own mobile OS ready to go as a plan B. Now we’ll get to see if he was bluffing, assuming the US doesn’t relent before Huawei’s next big release.

Are you a Huawei user worried about the end of Android for the company? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.