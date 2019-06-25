There’s no denying that being present for the advent of 5G is exciting stuff; bringing unprecedented data speeds and a new network infrastructure to the world. But for all the well-documented benefits, are there any lesser-known risks that accompany this new era of mobile connectivity?

Does 5G pose any health risk or have any adverse effects? If so, how do we avoid them? Here, we’ve outlined the basics.

The fundamentals of 5G frequencies

While 5G as a mobile infrastructure is new and uncharted territory, the technology behind it and the science that it’s based on are actually centuries old.

The most important thing to understand is that when talking about 5G, all we’re really doing is referencing a range of frequencies on the electromagnetic (EM or EMF) spectrum. The EM spectrum covers everything from radio waves all the way through to gamma rays, and is measured in hertz (Hz) and orders of magnitude thereof.

Near one end of the spectrum, where radio waves sit, the frequencies at play possess a longer wavelength, and as such, less energy (but can travel further). As you move along the spectrum, the wavelengths become shorter (diminishing their range) but the energy that they output increases.

As a general rule of thumb, the longer the wavelength, the less harmful the frequency has the potential to be. This is why nobody bats an eyelid if you’re sat next to an FM radio blasting out tunes all day, but why you’re radiologist stands in a shielded room whilst your gammy arm is shot full of X-rays.

With this in mind, the frequencies used by current 5G infrastructure (approximately 600MHz to 2600MHz – at the time of writing) pose no greater threat than any other within the range of radio frequencies, namely as they are a form of non-ionising radiation.

Risk of tissue damage and other associated health concerns are only really prevalent as a result of exposure to frequencies far further along the EM spectrum. These are past visible light and into ultra-violet wavelengths (such as the sun’s rays), where ionisation can occur.

Ionisation is the process of a particle or EM-wave possessing enough energy to cause an atom to shed an electron. Excessive ionisation can cause living cells to die, repair or mutate – which can lead to complications such as cancer.

There are already plans to extend 5G frequency usage beyond the current range to between 3GHz and 6GHz – dubbed ‘Sub-6’, as well as higher frequencies between 24GHz and a theoretical 100GHz, dubbed ‘mmWave’. These bands collectively fall under the term ‘5G NR’ (new radio).

SAR rating

If you treat 5G just as you would any 4G, 3G, 2G or GSM-related device, the most important thing to take into account from a health standpoint is said device’s SAR rating/value.

Standing for Specific Absorption Rate, a SAR rating is used to express the amount of energy absorbed by the human body when exposed to specific radio (RF) or electromagnetic (EM) frequencies.

With regards to phones specifically, the SAR rating is the highest amount of power that the device might output (as tested). However, in real-world use, it’s average output will likely be far lower than the figures quoted.

Manufacturers list the SAR output of their devices and how those values correspond to acceptable levels, as established by the ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection).

The ICNIRP’s definition of a safe SAR limit is 2W (watts) per kg, extrapolated from testing over 10 grams of tissue; while in the US, the FCC cites a SAR limit of 1.6W/kg (tested over 1g of tissue).

Apple cites the most recent iPhone XS as including a SAR of 0.99W/kg for the head and body respectively, based on the ICNIRP’s methodology, and 1.19W/kg and 1.18W/kg respectively for the FCC’s methodology. Either way, it’s well within what are considered safe parameters.

Why SAR ratings matter

SAR ratings hold a lot more weight when you consider that you carry a device like a smartphone with you practically every day. By taking into account prolonged exposure, even non-ionising radiation, like that emitted from your phone, has the potential to cause some level of damage.

Non-ionising radiation on the human body has been attributed to burns, radiation sickness, genetic damage and cancer, however, the methods and research conducted from various scientific bodies across the globe on the subject remain inconclusive on the grounds of inconsistencies with the recorded effects.

All the same, there is a precedent set for negative health effects as a result of exposure to non-ionising radiation, and as such, mobile phone usage (everything from the regularity at which calls are made and taken, to where you keep your phone on your person) should be considered and respected.

With regards to 5G phones specifically, based on published SAR ratings for existing 5G-capable handsets, there’s no indication that they pose any greater threat than any other devices that work on 4G networks or older.

For more information, you can read the World Health Organisation’s report on ‘Non-Ionizing Radiations–Sources, Biological Effects, Emissions and Exposures‘.

Disclaimer

Trusted Reviews’ editorial staff does not include anyone with formal medical training, as such, any mention of suggested health risks and suggested avoidance measures should be verified with a medical professional.

