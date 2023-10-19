The OnePlus Open, the company’s first-book style foldable, looks to fix a bunch of long-time complaints not only in terms of foldable hardware, but software too.

More specifically, Open Canvas is OnePlus’ own take on how to handle split-screen multitasking on a foldable. Rather than squeezing two or three apps on the screen in dinky form like the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5, the OnePlus Open allows you to view three apps in either full-screen or compact mode, at once.

It does this by rendering the other apps on virtual screens to the left, right or above the real display, allowing you to switch between them with a simple tap. It’s a really cool feature and one that’ll allow OnePlus Open owners to really get their multitasking game on.

If you’re curious, here’s how to use Open Canvas on the OnePlus Open.

What you’ll need:

The OnePlus Open

The Short Version

Open your first app. Drag with two fingers down the middle of the screen. Tap your second app. Tap the app folder. Drag and drop the third app onto the bottom of the screen. Tap the pill and three dots to resize and move windows. Tap Save as app group to save your layout.