How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android

Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot to Gemini, and not only has it released an Android app for easy access to the GenAI-powered assistant, but it has the ability to replace Google Assistant entirely.

It’s an exciting prospect for those who have used chatbots like Bard, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot and understand what this means for the Android experience, as it essentially means that your phone’s assistant is about to get a lot more conversational, and it’ll be able to do cool new GenAI-powered tasks like generating workout plans, writing emails and more.

The best part? It’s not exclusive to the latest top-end phones like Samsung’s Galaxy AI, available on even cheap Android phones.

The Gemini app is slowly rolling out right now, so without further ado, here’s how you can replace Google Assistant with Gemini on your Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

An internet connection

The Google Gemini app

The Short Version

Open Google Play. Download the Google Gemini app. Open the Gemini app. Tap Get Started. Agree to the terms and conditions. Activate Google Gemini.

