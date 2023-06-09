Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

One of Microsoft’s many consumer-facing AI projects includes Windows Copilot, a centralised AI that has been developed to help its users get things done faster on its platform.

But what exactly is Windows Copilot, and how will it improve your experience with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365?

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Windows Copilot.

What is Windows Copilot?

Windows Copilot is essentially an upgraded and much smarter version of Clippy (the default assistant on Microsoft devices until 2007) using artificial intelligence to help you complete tasks effortlessly.

Microsoft claims that it can rewrite, summarise or explain the content on screen. It can also be asked a range of questions, in a similar vein to Cortona. Thanks to the ChatGPT and Bing plug-ins in Copilot, users will be able to benefit from generative AI capabilities.

Microsoft Copilot prompt
Image Credit (Microsoft)

Copilot will be available in all the standard Microsoft365 apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook. Turning it on is very simple; it lives in the taskbar and once open, the Copilot sidebar stays consistent across apps, programmes and windows to act as a personal assistant.

Windows Copilot is built on the same core foundations as Bing Chat. The company says that developers can extend plug-ins written for OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Bing to Copilot. This could allow for further advancements down the line and make it as capable as some of its AI-powered rivals.

Microsoft Copilot prompts
Image Credit (Microsoft)

When can I use Windows Copilot?

Windows Copilot was announced on the Microsoft Blog in March, exclusively for Windows 11. Microsoft claims that Windows is the first PC platform to provide centralised AI assistance for its users.

It will become available for Windows 11 as a preview in June. No specific date has been released yet, but we will be sure to update this article when we know more.

