What is Galaxy AI? Samsung’s artificial intelligence push explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Samsung has revealed the new Galaxy S24 range, but it wasn’t the hardware that got a lot of the focus. Galaxy AI is Samsung’s renewed push to offer AI features on its devices.

Bixby, we hardly knew you. And, that was most likely because many of you won’t have bothered utilising the undercooked assistant. But, Samsung has something new to whet the AI-powered appetite.

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, it’s launching Galaxy AI which brings a whole slew of new features aimed at helping to make your digital life that bit easier.

What is Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI is a new set of AI-powered features for Samsung devices. The new features are enabled by on-device AI and cloud-based AI.

Key new features include improvements to ray tracing performance and a new Chat Assist feature. The latter provides an AI-assisted way to craft emails and texts, from creating longer passages to forming summaries of existing text.

Samsung is also touting new real-world translation for phone calls, with 13 languages included at launch. The Live Translate feature will use AI for two-way real-time translation and voice-to-text translation to provide live-translated text on-screen when taking a call. There’s Interpreter for real-time in-person translation as well, and it even works without Wi-Fi.

AI will be present in the Samsung Notes application too, aptly called Note Assist, providing summaries, template creation and cover creation to make your notes easy to spot.

Transcript Assist brings the ability to get speech-to-text transcriptions from voice recordings along with summaries and translations of the text. Similarly, you’ll be able to use Android Auto in your car to have incoming messages summarised and have potential replies suggested to you as well e.g. sending your ETA.

Google is part of Samsung’s renewed AI push. The new Circle to Search with Google is a world-first partnership with Samsung. It lets you long press on the home button with your Samsung S Pen and then circle, highlight or scribble over something on your phone to Search with Google.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

