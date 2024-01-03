How to play Xbox games on the Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the most capable standalone VR headsets on the market right now, offering impressive performance, a great visual experience and even mixed reality capabilities – but did you know you can also use it to play Xbox games?

Yep, that’s right, you can play Xbox games on the Meta Quest 3 as well as the older Meta Quest 2 and the high-end Meta Quest Pro with the release of the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app on the Meta Store in late December 2023.

That means you can now stream a library of Xbox games available with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on a huge virtual display, no console required. Pretty cool, right?

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air This brilliant MacBook Air M1 deal gets you a brilliant compact laptop at a 20% discount. Amazon

Save 20%

Now £797.97 View Deal

If you’re interested, here’s how to play some of the best Xbox games from the comfort of your Meta Quest 3 VR headset. We’ve also got the top Meta Quest 3 tips and tricks if you’re looking to get the most out of your headset.

What you’ll need:

A Meta Quest 2, 3 or Pro headset

An Xbox controller

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

A fast internet connection

Quest V60 software or later

The Short Version

Put on your headset. Open the Meta Store app. Search for Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta). Click Get. Open the app and click Get Started. Put your Xbox controller into pairing mode. Select your Xbox controller on your headset. Click Pair to complete the pairing process. Click Done to finish the initial setup. Restart your VR headset. Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app and game away!