Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to play Xbox games on the Meta Quest 3

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the most capable standalone VR headsets on the market right now, offering impressive performance, a great visual experience and even mixed reality capabilities – but did you know you can also use it to play Xbox games?

Yep, that’s right, you can play Xbox games on the Meta Quest 3 as well as the older Meta Quest 2 and the high-end Meta Quest Pro with the release of the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app on the Meta Store in late December 2023. 

That means you can now stream a library of Xbox games available with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on a huge virtual display, no console required. Pretty cool, right?

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air

This brilliant MacBook Air M1 deal gets you a brilliant compact laptop at a 20% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now £797.97
View Deal

If you’re interested, here’s how to play some of the best Xbox games from the comfort of your Meta Quest 3 VR headset. We’ve also got the top Meta Quest 3 tips and tricks if you’re looking to get the most out of your headset.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Meta Quest 2, 3 or Pro headset
  • An Xbox controller
  • An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
  • A fast internet connection
  • Quest V60 software or later

The Short Version 

  1. Put on your headset.
  2. Open the Meta Store app.
  3. Search for Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta).
  4. Click Get.
  5. Open the app and click Get Started.
  6. Put your Xbox controller into pairing mode.
  7. Select your Xbox controller on your headset.
  8. Click Pair to complete the pairing process.
  9. Click Done to finish the initial setup.
  10. Restart your VR headset.
  11. Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app and game away!

  1. Step
    1

    Put on your headset

    The first step is to don your VR headset, whether that’s the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 or the high-end Meta Quest Pro. Wearing the Meta Quest 3

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Meta Store app

    From the Meta toolbar on the home screen, click the Meta Store app icon. The icon looks like a shopping bag if you’re unfamiliar. Opening the Meta Store app

  3. Step
    3

    Search for Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta)

    In the store’s search menu, search for Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) and select it from the list.Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Store

  4. Step
    4

    Click Get

    Despite being in a beta phase for now, the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app is available to anyone – you just need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account to take advantage of the cloud gaming on offer. With that said, hit Get to download and install the app on your headset. Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Store

  5. Step
    5

    Open the app and click Get Started

    Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app and follow the setup process to connect your Xbox controller. To start, click Get Started. Setup splash screen on Xbox Cloud Gaming app

  6. Step
    6

    Put your Xbox controller into pairing mode

    To pair your controller with your headset, you’ll need to put it in pairing mode. To do this, simply hold the Sync button on the upper-left side of the controller until the Xbox logo flashes repeatedly. In-headset, click Next.Put your Xbox controller into pairing mode

  7. Step
    7

    Select your Xbox controller on your headset

    Depending on the controller you’re using, it may appear automatically in the list of discovered controllers. If, like us, it doesn’t appear, simply click Pair New Controller and select your controller from the list. Select your Xbox controller from a list

  8. Step
    8

    Click Pair

    To confirm the pairing process, click Pair in the pop-up that appears. Pair with Xbox controller confirmation

  9. Step
    9

    Click Done to finish setup

    Once the controller has been successfully paired, click Done to finish the setup and head to the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) game library.Setup complete

  10. Step
    10

    Restart your VR headset

    There’s a known issue with the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app not always recognising newly connected controllers. While a fix is in the works, Microsoft has said that restarting the VR headset after connecting the controller should fix the issue. To do that, hold the power button and select restart. Restarting the Quest 3

  11. Step
    11

    Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app and game away!

    All that’s left to do is open the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app and game away on a virtual big screen!Xbox Cloud Gaming app library

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I install the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app?

If you get an error message when trying to install the app from the Meta Store, make sure you’re running Quest software version V60 or later. It’s required for the app to function properly. 

You might like…

How to get Meta Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your phone

How to get Meta Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your phone

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
How to register players in Football Manager 2024

How to register players in Football Manager 2024

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
How to enable Battery Saver Mode on Quest 3

How to enable Battery Saver Mode on Quest 3

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
How to mute the PS5 controller microphone

How to mute the PS5 controller microphone

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to return a game on Steam

How to return a game on Steam

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words