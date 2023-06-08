How to install iPadOS 17 right now

iPadOS 17 is official and it’s headed to iPads later this year, but what if you can’t wait that long to try the new features on offer? That customisable lock screen does look cool, after all.

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is that there’s an iPadOS 17 beta available to download right now. The bad news? It’s only for developers creating or updating apps for the update ahead of release later this year. It essentially allows developers to ensure their apps run smoothly once the update drops.

There is a temptation for non-devs to download the beta, especially as you no longer need to pay to become a registered Apple developer, but it’s a bad idea. The first betas are usually quite buggy and not even developers install the update on devices they use for day-to-day life – and for good reason.

Like with iOS 17, there will be an iPadOS 17 Public Beta available sometime in July for keen Apple fans that should hopefully be a little more stable than the developer betas. For now, though, we’d recommend leaving the developer beta to the developers.

With that said, if you’re an Apple developer and want to get iPadOS 17 on your iPad right now, here’s how. If you’re wondering about Apple’s latest iPhone update, check out how to get iOS 17 right now.

What you’ll need:

A supported iPad running iPadOS 16.4 or later

An active Internet connection

An Apple Developer account

The Short Version

Register as an Apple developer. Make sure you’re signed in to your Apple ID on your iPad. Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta Updates. Tap iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. Install the iPadOS 17 beta.