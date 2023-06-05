iPadOS 17: All about the next major iPad update

This year’s big iPadOS update has officially been announced at Apple’s annual WWDC event. Read on to discover everything you need to know about iPadOS 17.

Every year, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is the home of some major software announcements, including the latest versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. iPadOS is no exception with Apple taking the opportunity to shed some light on all the exciting features coming to the iPad in the coming months.

Scroll down to learn all there is to know about iPadOS 17, including when it’ll be released, which of our best iPads will get the update and what features and updates are coming this year.

We got our first look at iPadOS 17 during Apple’s WWDC keynote on June 5 2023, with the developer beta scheduled to roll out that same day.

The final version of iPadOS 17 won’t arrive on tablets until later in the year, likely around the same time as the iPhone’s iOS 17 software.

The timeline appears very similar to iOS 16, which entered its developer beta on June 6 2022 and saw its first public release on October 24 2022 a little over five months later.

Supported devices

Here is the full list of Apple tablets that we expect to receive the iPadOS 17 update:

Some older iPad models. like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), the iPad Pro 9.7-inch and the iPad (5th generation), are not expected to be supported.

iPadOS 17 features

New accessibility features

Apple actually unveiled a handful of accessibility updates come to its iPhone and iPad devices later this year a month ahead of WWDC. The list included features like Live Speech, Personal Voice and Point and Speak in Magnifier.

“Coming later this year, users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhone and iPad with greater ease and independence with Assistive Access; nonspeaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with Live Speech; and those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesised voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends. For users who are blind or have low vision, Detection Mode in Magnifier offers Point and Speak, which identifies text users point toward and reads it out loud to help them interact with physical objects such as household appliances”, wrote Apple in a newsroom post this May.

Customised lock screen

This year, the iPad is getting the same lock screen update the iPhone received with iOS 16.

This means that users can now create and personalise multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, font styles and widgets, adding a new layer of customisation to the tablet.

Live Activities

Another iPhone-esque update coming to iPadOS 17 this year is Live Activities, a feature that allows users to see important information (such as the status of an UberEats order) at a quick glance.

Messages

The Messages app is also getting some key updates, including Live Stickers and improved predictive text.

Health app

iPad users can finally check their health information without taking out their iPhone as health data is stored on iCloud and available on the tablet, too.

Airdrop

AirDrop will now allow you to share contact info with a friend by holding two iPhones together via a new feature called NameDrop.