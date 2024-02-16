How to watch Netflix in 4K

If you’re looking to watch Netflix in its best picture quality, then this guide will show you the steps you need to take to ensure your viewing experience is in 4K HDR.

With 4K resolution and HDR content harvested off to the most premium tiers for streaming services, it may not be necessarily clear to some to find out if they’re watching programmes in 4K. Especially if you’re not the person who originally started the subscription.

So if you’re looking to watch Netflix in 4K, here’s how to do so. And if you already have a Netflix 4K subscription, here is a list of movies and TV series that you can watch in 4K HDR.

What you’ll need

A Netflix 4K subscription

A 4K HDR device

The Short Version

Sign up to Netflix 4K tier

Check whether the plan/whether content has the 4K tag

Get TCL’s 65-inch smart TV for under £400 Upgrade your home entertainment for less, with this Amazon deal on the top-rated TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Amazon

Was £419

Now £398 View Deal