Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Netflix in 4K

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’re looking to watch Netflix in its best picture quality, then this guide will show you the steps you need to take to ensure your viewing experience is in 4K HDR.

With 4K resolution and HDR content harvested off to the most premium tiers for streaming services, it may not be necessarily clear to some to find out if they’re watching programmes in 4K. Especially if you’re not the person who originally started the subscription.

So if you’re looking to watch Netflix in 4K, here’s how to do so. And if you already have a Netflix 4K subscription, here is a list of movies and TV series that you can watch in 4K HDR.

What you’ll need

  • A Netflix 4K subscription
  • A 4K HDR device

The Short Version

  • Sign up to Netflix 4K tier
  • Check whether the plan/whether content has the 4K tag
Get TCL’s 65-inch smart TV for under £400

Get TCL’s 65-inch smart TV for under £400

Upgrade your home entertainment for less, with this Amazon deal on the top-rated TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV.

  • Amazon
  • Was £419
  • Now £398
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Sign up to the Netflix 4K tier

    If you’re signing up to Netflix for the first time and want to watch content in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision), you’ll need to sign up to the service first. Netflix currently offers three plans and 4K HDR is available in its Premium tier. That costs £17.99/month.Netflix subscription plans

  2. Step
    2

    Check whether content is in 4K

    The easiest way of checking if content is in 4K is to check for the 4K HDR tag in the info/description in the Netflix app. The best method is to check within the TV app if you have 4K model. If the TV supports Dolby Vision, you’ll also see that tag. Not all content that is in HDR is 4K, however, but it should be clear when content is tagged as 4K.Netflix 4K HDR tag

  3. Step
    3

    Check your plan in the web app

    Another method is to log in to the web app for Netflix, head to your account and check to see which plan you’re in. If it’s the 4K HDR tier it’ll say “Premium Ultra HD”Netflix Premium Ultra HD

You might like…

How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows

How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
How to cancel NOW

How to cancel NOW

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to cancel Disney Plus

How to cancel Disney Plus

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to enable subtitles on Amazon Freevee

How to enable subtitles on Amazon Freevee

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to sign up to Freevee

How to sign up to Freevee

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to delete a profile on Netflix

How to delete a profile on Netflix

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words