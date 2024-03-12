How to check if you’re streaming in 4K on Prime Video

Despite Prime Video’s recent travails, even if you subscribe to the Prime Video with Limited Ads service, you’re still getting 4K and HDR content. But if you want to make sure that you are watching in 4K, here is how.

Prime Video has never been the easiest service to figure out what resolution you’re watching at. It’s often the case that a film is tagged as being in UHD (4K) and HDR, but unless it’s a Prime Video TV series or film, it’s possible that it won’t be available in watch in 4K.

But there are exceptions, and Prime Video has a rotation of films from Hollywood studios that are available to watch in 4K. If you want to know for sure if you’re streaming in 4K, here’s what you need to look out for.

And if you want to just cut to the chase, we have a list of movies and TV series that we know to be in 4K HDR on the service.

What you willl need

A Prime or Prime Video subscription

A 4K HDR device

The Short Version

Open up the Prime Video app

Check to see whether titles have 4K tag

Stream and see if the resolution shows up as ‘UHD’