How to cancel Disney Plus before your free trial ends

Disney Plus offers new users a seven-day free trial, but in order to sign up for it, you need to hand over your payment details. You’ll only be charged if you decide not to cancel the trial before the seven-day period is up.

In other words, if you’re enjoying Disney Plus and want to stick around for the long term, you don’t need to do a thing. But if you’ve got what you wanted from the free trial and don’t want to pay to become a fully-fledged Disney Plus subscriber, you need to remember to cancel your free trial before it ends.

Disney will not email you a reminder saying that your free trial is about to come to a close. However, you can cancel it in advance.

That’s to say, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the seven-day period and you’ll be able to continue accessing Disney Plus until the moment your free trial was originally due to end.

For instance, if you signed up to the free trial at 1pm on Monday, you could cancel it at 8pm that very same day, and continue to watch everything on Disney Plus until 12:59pm on the following Monday.

If you signed up for the free trial directly through Disney Plus (not through a third-party service) here’s how to cancel it:

Log into your account on the Disney Plus website

Go to Profile > Account > Billing Details

Select ‘Cancel Subscription’, and ‘Complete Cancellation’ to confirm

If you signed up for the free trial via a third-party service, the process is slightly different.

If you signed up to the Disney Plus free trial via iTunes, click here for cancellation instructions or do the following:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Tap your name at the top, followed by iTunes & App Store

Tap your Apple ID, then View Apple ID

Tap ‘Subscriptions’ and select your Disney Plus subscription

If you signed up for the Disney Plus free trial via Google Play, click here for cancellation instructions or do the following:

Go to the Google Play website

On the left, click ‘My Subscriptions’

Select your Disney Plus subscription and hit Manage

If you signed up for the Disney Plus free trial via Roku, do the following:

Go to the Roku website

Click or tap ‘Manage your subscriptions’

Select your Disney Plus subscription

If you signed up for the Disney Plus free trial via Amazon, do the following:

Visit Amazon’s app store subscriptions page

Sign in to your Amazon account

Find your Disney Plus subscription and select Actions

