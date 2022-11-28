 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to download movies and TV shows from Disney Plus to watch when you don’t have an internet connection.

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, offering up TV shows like The Simpsons and The Mandalorian as well as movies like Black Panther and The King’s Man. Thankfully, you’re able to download both TV shows and movies from Disney Plus so you can easily watch them at your own leisure.

It’s important to note that you can only watch video content offline via a mobile device, meaning that you will need to make sure that your smartphone has the Disney Plus app for this to work. And if you’re not a Disney Plus member already, then you can sign up for the service for just £7.99 per month in the UK.

What you’ll need: 

  • A smartphone that supports the Disney Plus app

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Disney Plus app
  2. Choose your profile
  3. Pick the content you want to download
  4. Click on the download button
  5. Go to the Downloads page
  6. Wait for your content to download

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Disney Plus app

    Go to your smartphone and open the Disney Plus app.Disney Plus app

  2. Step
    2

    Choose your profile

    Click on your profile. Click on your profile

  3. Step
    3

    Pick the content you want to download

    Choose the TV show or movie you want to download. Every piece of content on Disney Plus can be downloaded, however, you can only watch content offline on a mobile device. Pick the show you wanna show

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the download button

    Click on the small download button that is next to the episode or movie. You can also download an entire season of a show if you choose. Click the download button

  5. Step
    5

    Go to the Downloads page

    Click on the Downloads tab at the bottom of the app. Click the downloads button

  6. Step
    6

    Wait for your content to download

    From your Downloads tab, you can access any of the content you’ve previously downloaded and watch it on your mobile device. Wait for it to download

Troubleshooting

How much is Disney Plus?

A membership to Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year in the UK.

You might like…

How to set age restrictions on Disney Plus

How to set age restrictions on Disney Plus

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to watch Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic Pistol in the UK

How to watch Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic Pistol in the UK

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.