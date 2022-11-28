How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows
Here is the easiest way to download movies and TV shows from Disney Plus to watch when you don’t have an internet connection.
Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, offering up TV shows like The Simpsons and The Mandalorian as well as movies like Black Panther and The King’s Man. Thankfully, you’re able to download both TV shows and movies from Disney Plus so you can easily watch them at your own leisure.
It’s important to note that you can only watch video content offline via a mobile device, meaning that you will need to make sure that your smartphone has the Disney Plus app for this to work. And if you’re not a Disney Plus member already, then you can sign up for the service for just £7.99 per month in the UK.
What you’ll need:
- A smartphone that supports the Disney Plus app
The Short Version
- Open the Disney Plus app
- Choose your profile
- Pick the content you want to download
- Click on the download button
- Go to the Downloads page
- Wait for your content to download
Step
1
Open the Disney Plus app
Go to your smartphone and open the Disney Plus app.
Step
2
Choose your profile
Click on your profile.
Step
3
Pick the content you want to download
Choose the TV show or movie you want to download. Every piece of content on Disney Plus can be downloaded, however, you can only watch content offline on a mobile device.
Step
4
Click on the download button
Click on the small download button that is next to the episode or movie. You can also download an entire season of a show if you choose.
Step
5
Go to the Downloads page
Click on the Downloads tab at the bottom of the app.
Step
6
Wait for your content to download
From your Downloads tab, you can access any of the content you’ve previously downloaded and watch it on your mobile device.
Troubleshooting
A membership to Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year in the UK.