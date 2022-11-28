How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows

Here is the easiest way to download movies and TV shows from Disney Plus to watch when you don’t have an internet connection.

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, offering up TV shows like The Simpsons and The Mandalorian as well as movies like Black Panther and The King’s Man. Thankfully, you’re able to download both TV shows and movies from Disney Plus so you can easily watch them at your own leisure.

It’s important to note that you can only watch video content offline via a mobile device, meaning that you will need to make sure that your smartphone has the Disney Plus app for this to work. And if you’re not a Disney Plus member already, then you can sign up for the service for just £7.99 per month in the UK.

What you’ll need:

A smartphone that supports the Disney Plus app

The Short Version

Open the Disney Plus app Choose your profile Pick the content you want to download Click on the download button Go to the Downloads page Wait for your content to download