How to cancel NOW

Run out of things to watch on Sky’s NOW service? Here is how you can cancel your NOW account.

We live in the golden age of television; not only are there dozens of amazing shows and movies to watch, but there are also multiple streaming services you can use, with some services offering exclusive content that you can’t find anywhere else.

But with so many streaming services available, sometimes you need to let one or two of them go. And if you’re getting to that stage with NOW, it’s important to know how you can delete your account.

So, without wasting any more time, here is the simplest way to delete your NOW account.

What we used

The Short Version

1 Open up NOW Open up NOW and log into your account. Step

2 Click on My account Click on the My Account button, it is in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Step

3 Click on Manage account From the drop-down menu, click on Manage account to continue. Step

4 Click on NOW membership Once you are on the Manage account page, click on NOW membership to view all of your current subscriptions. Step

5 Click on Cancel membership Click on the Cancel membership button. It will be in blue and if you have more than one subscription, such as Entertainment or Cinema, there will be separate buttons to cancel each membership separately. Step

6 Scroll to the bottom of the page Scroll down to the bottom of the page to continue the process. Step

7 Click continue cancelling Click on the continue cancelling button to cancel your membership. You may have to repeat steps six and seven more than once, as NOW sometimes will give you multiple chances to keep your membership.