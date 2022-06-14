How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Netflix and Prime Video feature a big library of 4K HDR content, but neither service makes it easy to keep track of everything that they offer in high dynamic range on either. To solve that pain, we’ve created this list of every film, TV series and comedy specials that we know are in HDR on each service.
HDR stands for High Dynamic Range, and it helps films and TV shows take advantage of a wider colour range, greater contrast and brighter highlights for a more three-dimensional and natural looking picture performance
The number of video streaming services that support HDR have grown with the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, Rakuten TV, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, with HDR content landing on each service on a frequent basis.
HDR titles can come in the industry standard HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+. Prime Video supports HDR10+ (with some Dolby Vision titles), while Netflix puts its weight behind Dolby Vision.
Finding 4K HDR content is not always easy, so here’s how to find HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Last updated: August 9th 2022
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix
To find 4K HDR content on Netflix, you need a 4K TV and/or a 4K HDR capable device that supports Netflix. For the best picture quality, devices need to be compatible with HDR10 or Dolby Vision HDR, with Netflix producing a chunk of its original programming in 4K Dolby Vision HDR.
For those watching via 4K Blu-ray player or any other connected device, it needs to be connected to a HDMI port that supports HDCP 2.2 or later. Netflix recommends an internet connection of 15Mbps, with streaming quality set to High. You also need to be on Netflix’s Ultra HD Premium plan, which now costs £15.99/month in the UK and $19.99/month in the US.
The next step is finding the HDR content. Netflix places a HDR or Dolby Vision logo at the top of the title’s landing page. While there isn’t a dedicated HDR section, there is a row of UHD content in the menu interface. Not everything that is 4K is in HDR, but it’s the easiest way of finding content in HDR on the service. Well, aside from this list.
For a list of all the movies, limited series, TV shows, comedy stand-ups and documentaries in 4K HDR, have a scroll down.
Netflix TV series
- #blackAF
- 800 meters
- 13 Reasons Why (series 2)
- Abstract: Art of Design
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (series 2 and 3)
- After Life
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Alexa & Katie
- All About the Washingtons
- All of Us Are Dead
- Altered Carbon
- American Vandal (series 2)
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts
- Animal
- Another Life
- Aranyak
- Archive 81
- Arrested Development (s5)
- Atypical (series 2)
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
- Away
- Babies
- Baby Fever
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
- Badhaai Do
- Barbarians
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
- Biohackers
- Black Mirror (series 4 onwards)
- Black Summer
- Blasted
- Bombay Begums
- Bonding (series 2)
- Boo Bitch
- Brews Brothers
- Bridgerton
- Byron Baes
- Canine Intervention
- Cat People
- Chasing Coral
- Chambers
- Cheer
- Chef’s Table
- Chef’s Table BBQ
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Christmas on the Square
- Clickbait
- Cobra Kai (season 4)
- Control Z
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Cowboy Bebop
- Cracow Monsters
- Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- Criminal UK
- Criminal Spain
- Criminal Germany
- Criminal France
- Cursed
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me
- Dash & Lily
- Dark Desire
- Daybreak
- Dead to Me
- Dealer
- Decoupled
- Designated Survivor
- Dirty John
- Dive Club
- Dogs
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- Dynasty
- Easy
- El Chapo
- Elite (season 2 to 4)
- Emily in Paris
- Eternally Confused and Eager For Love
- Everything Sucks
- Family Reunion (4 parts)
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Feel Good
- Fire Chases
- Firefly Lane
- First Kill
- Flinch
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy
- Friends From College
- Ganglands
- Get Organised with The Home Edit
- Generation 56K
- Ginny & Georgia
- Girl Boss
- Giri/ Haji
- Gloria
- GLOW
- Good Morning, Veronica
- Grace and Frankie (Season 5)
- Grand Army
- Hard Cell
- Harlan Coben’s The Innocent
- Halston
- Heartstopper
- Heirs to the Land
- Hellbound
- Hit & Run
- Hong Kong: West Side Stories
- How to Build a Sex room
- Hype House
- Is It Cake?
- Immigration Nation
- I’m Not Okay With This
- In From The Cold
- In The Shadow of the Moon
- Intimacy
- Into the Night
- Inventing Anna
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron legend
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (S4)
- Jailbirds
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
- Julie and the Phantoms
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- Katla
- Keep Sweet Pray and Obey
- Kingdom
- King of Stonks
- Kitz
- Kota Factory
- La Revolution
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- Lennox Hill
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Little Things
- Living with Yourself
- Locke & Key
- Losers
- Lost in Space
- Love & Anarchy
- Love, Death + Robots
- Love is Blind
- Love on the Spectrum U.S
- Luis Miguel – The Series (series 2)
- Lucifer
- Lunatics
- Lupin (2 parts)
- Malibu Rescue
- Man vs Bee
- Marco Polo
- Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes
- Medal of Honor
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Magic for Humans
- Masaba Masaba
- Medical Police
- Messiah
- Metal Lords
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- MindHunter
- Monarca
- Money Heist
- Money Heist: Korea
- Move to Heaven
- Mr Good: Cop or Crook
- Murderville
- My Name
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble
- Narcos
- Never Have I Ever
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
- Nightflyers
- Night on Earth
- Nocturne
- No Good Nick
- October Faction
- Omniscient
- Once Upon A Time… Happily Never After
- On My Block
- On The Verge
- Our Planet
- Outer Banks
- Over Christmas
- Ozark
- Party Lines
- Peaky Blinders (s6)
- Perfume
- Pele
- Prank Encounters
- Pretty Smart
- Prince of Peoria
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Queen
- Queer Eye: Germany
- Queer Eye: more than a makeover (season 6)
- ¿Quién mató a Sara?
- Ragnarok
- Raising Dion
- Rapture
- Ratched
- Ray
- Rebelde
- Resident Evil
- Rhythm + Flow: France
- Rotten
- Russian Doll
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
- Samurai Gourmet
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Secret Obsession
- Selena: The Series
- Selling Sunset (season 4)
- Selling Tampa
- Seven Seconds
- Sex Education
- Sex/Life
- Sexify
- Shadow and Bone
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Single’s Inferno
- Sky Rojo
- Snabba Cash
- Snowflake Mountain
- Snowpiercer
- Social Distance
- Somebody Feed Phil
- Somos.
- So Not Worth It
- Soundtrack
- Space Force
- Sparks
- Squid Game
- Standing Up
- Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis
- Stranger Things (season 2 onwards)
- Street Food: Latin America
- Street Food: Asia
- Sugar Rush: Xmas
- Summertime
- Sweet Tooth
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
- The Club
- The Crown
- The Business of Drugs
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- The Devil Next Door
- The Duchess
- The Final Table
- The Future Of
- The Girl in the Picture
- The Ghost Bride (Vol 1)
- The Good Cop
- The Guardians of Justice
- The House of Flowers
- The Hungry and the Hairy
- The Innocents
- The Innocent Man
- The Irregulars
- The Letter for the King
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuweni
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Longest Night
- The Journalist
- The Kingdom
- The Kominsky Method
- The Mess You Leave Behind
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Minions of Midas
- The Naked Director (season 2)
- The Neighbor (season 2)
- The OA (Parts 1 & 2)
- The One
- The Order
- The Penterverate
- The Pharmacist
- The Politician
- The Rain (season 3)
- The Ranch (Part 5 & 6)
- The Sandman
- The Silent Sea
- The Society
- The Tinder Swindler
- The Upshaws
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Unlisted
- The Unremarkable Juanquini
- The War Next Door
- The World’s most Amazon Vacation Rentals
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Top Boy
- Travellers (S3)
- Tribes of Europa
- Trinkets
- True Story
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- Turn Up Charlie
- TwentySomethings: Austin
- Unnatural Selection
- Unwell
- Valeria
- Vikings Valhalla
- Virgin River
- Vincenzo
- V Wars
- Wanderlust
- Warrior Nun
- Welcome to Eden
- We the People
- Wu Assassins
- Young, Famous & African
- Young Royals
- Young Wallander
- Waffles + Mochi
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet
- Wild Babies
- Worst Roommate Ever
- Zero
Netflix Limited series
- Amend: The Fight for America
- Anxious People
- Bad Vegan: Frame. Fraud. Fugitives
- Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Colin in Black and White
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
- Harlan Coben’s Gone For Good
- Harlan Coben’s Stay Close
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Hollywood
- Godless
- Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story
- Maid
- Maniac
- Maya and the Three
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Midnight Mass
- Murder Among Mormons
- My Love Six Stories of True Love
- Our Great National Parks
- Pretend It’s a City
- Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
- The 7 Lives of Lea
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Eddy
- The English Game
- The Great Robbery Brazil’s Central Bank
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The I-Land
- The Innocent
- The Liberator
- The Principles of Pleasure
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Serpent
- The Spy
- The Stranger
- Unbelievable
- What/If
- When They See Us
- Worn Stories
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen
Netflix Specials
- Death to 2020
- Death to 2021
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
- Russell Howard: Lubricant
- That’s My Time… with David Letterman
- The House
Netflix Animation/Anime (movies and series)
- Arcane League of Legends (not 4K)
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Back to the Outback
- Blame!
- Blood of Zeus
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Eden
- Godzilla – Planet of the Monsters
- Godzilla 2 – City on the Edge of Battle
- Godzilla 3- The Planet Eater
- Human Resources
- Inside Job
- Knights of Sidonia
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Levius
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation (not 4K)
- Over the Moon
- Pacific Rim: The Black
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru
- Robin Robin
- The House
- The Sea Beast
- Tear Along the Dotted Line
- Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Ultraman
- Yasuke
Netflix Movies & documentaries
- 365 Days: This Day
- 6 Underground
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
- 22 July
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
- A California Christmas: City Lights
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- A Fall From Grace
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- Against the Ice
- Animal World
- Anonymously Yours
- Asakusa Kid
- Awake
- A Week Away
- Alien Worlds
- Always Be My Maybe
- America: The Motion Picture
- American Son
- Annihilation
- Army of the Dead
- Army of Thieves
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
- Beauty
- Becoming
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Bird Box
- Black Crab
- Blood Red Sky
- Blue Miracle
- Brazen
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
- Bright
- Carnaval
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- Concrete Cowboy
- Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything
- Crazy About Her
- Cyber Hell: Exposing Internet Horror
- Da 5 Bloods
- DAD wanted
- Dangerous Liasons
- David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet
- Death Note
- Desperados
- Dick Johnson is Dead
- Dolemite is My Name
- Don’t Look Up
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- Earth and blood
- Earthquake Bird
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story
- Enola Holmes (HDR not 4K)
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Extinction
- Extraction
- Falling inn Love
- Fatherhood
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Fear Street: Part One – 1984
- Fear Street: Part Two – 1978
- Fear Street: Part Three – 1666
- Fever Dream
- First They Killed My Father
- Flavours of Youth: International Version
- Four to Dinner
- Freaks: You’re One of Us
- Game Over, Man
- Grass is Greener
- Hand of God
- Haseen Dillruba
- He’s All That
- Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between
- High flying Bird
- Highway Men
- His House
- Holiday in the Wild
- Holidate
- Hold the Dark
- Home Game
- Hubie Halloween
- Hustle
- Hypnotic
- Ibiza
- i’m thinking of ending things
- Interceptor
- In the Shadow of the Moon
- In the Tall Grass
- Intrusion
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- Just Another Christmas
- Let It Snow
- Little Women (2019)
- Love and Leashes
- Love & Gelato
- Love Guaranteed
- Love Hard
- Kate
- Malcom & Marie
- Mank
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Marriage Story
- Meridian
- Metal Lords
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Moxie
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Murder Mystery
- Mute
- Naked
- Next Gen
- Okja
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Our Father
- Our Souls at Night
- Outlaw King
- Outside the Wire
- Oxygen
- Passing
- Pee Wee’s Big Holiday
- Pieces of Her
- Polar
- Private Gold of Adak Island
- Project Power
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
- Rattlesnake
- Ready to Mingle
- Rebecca
- Red Notice
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- Rescued By Ruby
- Return to Space
- Reversing Roe
- Ride or Die
- Rising High
- Roma
- Run
- Sandy Wexler
- Searching for Sheela
- Senior Year
- Sentinelle
- Sergio
- Sextuplets
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
- Someone Great
- Space Sweepers
- Spenser Confidential
- Spiderhead
- Springsteen on Broadway
- SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Still Laugh-in: The Stars Celebrate
- Sweet & Sour
- Tall Girl
- Take Your Pills
- Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
- The 8th Night
- The Adam Project
- The Babysitter
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (not 4K)
- The Boys in the Band
- The Black Godfather
- The Bubble
- The Chestnut Man
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
- The Cloverfield Paradox
- The College Admission Scandal
- The Devil All The Time
- The Dig
- The Dirt
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- The Do-Over
- The Half of It
- The Harder They Fall
- The Irishman
- The King
- The Kissing Booth 2
- The Knight Before Christmas
- The Laundromat
- The Life Ahead
- The Man from Toronto
- The Midnight Sky
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- The Nail Bomber: Manhunt
- The Old Guard
- The Other Side of the Wind
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
- The Prom
- The Ridiculous Six
- The Siege of Jadotville
- The Sleep Over
- The Starling
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The Two Popes
- The Unforgivable
- The Wandering Earth
- The Wasteland
- The Weekend Away
- The Week Of
- The White Tiger
- The Woman in the Window
- The Wrong Missy
- Things Heard & Seen
- This Little Love of Mine
- Thom Yorke Anima
- Through My Window
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick… Boom!
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- Triple Frontier
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
- Toscana
- Uncorked
- Uncut Gems
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Velvet Buzzsaw
- War Machine
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch
- White Lines
- Windfall
- Wine Country
- Work It
- Worth
- Xtreme
- Yes Day
Netflix Stand-up comedy
- Ali Wong: Don Wong
- Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous
- Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus
- Christina P: Mom Genes
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Ellen Degeneres: Relatable
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias One Show Fits All
- George Lopez: We’ll Do it For Half
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Katt Williams: World War III
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
- Kevin Hart: Zero Fucks Given
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
- Michael Che: Shame the devil
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- Ricky Gervais: Supernature
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
- Simon Amstell: Set Free
- Stand Out
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
- The Hall
- The Standups
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Are Ready
- Tom Segura: Ball Hog
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistakes
How to find 4K HDR content on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon beat Netflix to the punch with 4K HDR content, but finding it is even trickier. This list focuses on content available in Prime Video streaming and not titles you can buy or rent. To play 4K HDR, Amazon recommends an internet speed of at least 15Mbps.
With its latest refresh, the Prime Video interface now seems to consistently show an HDR logo next to selected titles on compatible devices, which is much helpful than it was before.
Prime Video has content in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, but there’s much more of the former available. New TVs also support HDR10+ Adaptive, Prime Video offers the biggest library of HDR10+ content anywhere and both LG and Samsung have auto-enabled Filmmaker mode, so you can watch HDR content in the way it was intended.
Like Netflix there’s no specific HDR category. There is a row of UHD content but it’s fond of disappearing. Again like Netflix, not all 4K content is in HDR, with HDR tag in the summary of the film/series’ title page that indicates whether it is in HDR or not.
In order to find HDR titles you’ll need to search through the vast amount on offer. In a weird quirk of tagging, there’s no differentiation made between HDR10 and HDR10+ content as the app does not differentiate between the two.
Prime Video shows: exclusive & originals
- Absentia (S2-S3)
- Always Jane
- Back To The Rafters
- Bang Bang Baby
- Beat
- Bosch (S1-6) (S2 in Dolby Vision)
- Carnage a Trois (The Grand Tour)
- Carnival Row
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero (How to Survive Being Single)
- Cruel Summer
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez
- Dinner Club
- Eat. Race. Win
- El Candidato
- El Juego De Las Llaves
- Forever
- Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Más
- Goliath (S1-3)
- Good Girls Revolt
- Good Omens
- Hanna
- Harlem
- Homecoming
- Hunters
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Love Dick
- Ken Block: The Gymkhana Files
- Lore (S1 & 2)
- Lov3
- LuLaRich
- Luxe Listings Sydney
- James May: Oh Look
- James May: Our Man in Italy
- James May: Our Man in Japan
- Jean-Claude Van Johnson
- Justin Bieber: Our World
- Maara
- Mad Dogs
- Made in Heaven
- Making the Cut
- Maradona, Blessed Dream
- Modern Love
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Night Sky
- Nine Perfect Strangers
- One Mississippi (S1-2)
- Panic
- Pan y Circo
- Paper Girls
- Patriot (S1-2)
- Porn and Ice Cream
- Reacher
- Red Oaks
- Sentenca
- September Mornings
- Six Dreams
- Sneaky Pete (S1-3)
- Solos
- S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies
- Tales From the Loop
- Tampa Baes
- The Boarding School: Las Cumbres
- The Boys
- The Dangerous Book for Boys
- The Expanse
- The Ferragnez
- The Giant Beast That is the Global Economy
- The Grand Tour (S1-3)
- The Grand Tour: Seamen
- The Great Escapists
- The Kids in the Hall
- The Lake
- The Last Narc
- The Last Tycoon
- Them
- The Man in the High Castle (S1-4)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S1-3)
- The Pack
- The Pogmentary
- The Romanoffs
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- The Terminal List
- The Tick (S1-2)
- The Wilds
- The Underground Railroad
- The Vineyard
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (S1-2) (S1 in Dolby Vision)
- Too Old To Die Young
- Transparent (S1-5)
- Truth Seekers
- Upload
- Verdict
- Vita da Carlo
- Voltaire High
- Wayne
- We Children from Bahnhof Zoo
- Wheel of Time
- Wild and Free in Florianópolis
- With Love
- Wolf Like Me
- World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji
- Yearly Departed
- Yosi, The Regretful Spy
- You Are Wanted (S1-2)
- Z: The Beginning of Everything
Prime Video sports
- All or Nothing: Arsenal
- All or Nothing: Brazil
- All or Nothing: Juventus
- All or Nothing: Manchester City
- All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks
- All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines
- All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs
- All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur
- CHIVAS: El Rebaño Sagrado
- Grand Prix Driver
- Le Mans: Racing is Everything
- Making their Mark
- Moto GP Unlimited
- This is Football
Prime Video 4K HDR movies
As movies on Prime Video are available for a certain time, we’ve added an asterix to denote any titles we’re aware of that are leaving soon.
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 500 Days of Summer
- All is True
- Alvin & the Chipmunks: Road Trip
- Angry Birds 2: The Movie
- Annie
- Assassin’s Creed
- Dune (1984)
- Elysium
- Exodus: Gods & Kings
- Fast & Furious
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Good Boys
- Grown Ups
- Hancock
- Hook
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Life of Pi
- Paddington 2
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Roald Dahl’s The Witches
- Salt
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Spider-Man 2
- Superfly
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Courier
- The Expendables
- The Equalizer 2
- The Fast and The Furious
- The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The Father
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Professor and the Madman
- The Revenant
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Scorpion King
- The Wall
- The World’s End
- Thirteen Lives
- Unbreakable
- Underworld: Blood Wars
- Venom
- What Drives Us
- White Boy Rick
Prime Video movies & documentaries: exclusive & original
- 7500
- A Man Named Scott
- After We Fell
- Alex Rider
- Andy Murray: Resurfacing
- Beautiful Boy
- Being the Ricardos
- Birds of Paradise
- Black Box
- Black as Night
- Bliss
- Blow the Man Down
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Brittany Runs a Marathon
- Burning
- Cafe Society
- Chemical Hearts
- Chi-raq
- Coming 2 America
- Ed Gamble Blood Sugar
- El Presidente
- Emergency
- Encounter
- Everybody’s Game
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- Evil Eye
- Fernando
- Ferro
- Flashback
- Get Duked!
- Greenland
- Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film
- Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformia
- Horizon Line
- I Love America
- I’m Your Woman
- I Still Believe
- I Want You Back
- Infinite
- Jolt
- King Lear
- Long Strange Trip
- Lucy and Desi
- Madres
- Mary J Blige’s: My Life
- Master
- Mayor Pete
- My Spy
- One Night in Miami
- One Night Off
- Our Friend
- Pass Over
- Pink: All I Know So Far
- Queenpins
- Savage X Fenty Show
- Shadow in the Cloud
- Sound of Metal
- Suspiria
- Sylvie’s Love
- The Aeronauts
- The Big Sick
- The Boy from Medellin
- The Dissident
- The Green Knight
- The Hating Game
- The Ice Road
- The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show
- The Mad Women’s Ball
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
- The Mauritanian
- The OutPost
- The Protégé
- The Tender Bar
- The Tomorrow War
- The Rental
- The Report
- The Only Living Boy In New York
- The Unsolved Mystery of Beverly Lynn
- The Vast of Night
- The Voyeurs
- Time
- Troop Zero
- Uncle Frank
- War of Likes
- What the Constitution Means to me
- Without Remorse
- Wonderstruck
- Wrath of Man
Prime Video Originals: Animation
- The Star
Prime Video Specials
- The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience
- Borat’s American Lockdown
- Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed Sub-acceptable
Prime Video Comedy Specials
- Alice Fraser: Savage
- Chris Ramsey Approval Needed
- Don Jediondo: Die Laughing
- Flavia Dos Santos: Stand Up Sex
- Flo and Joan Alive on Stage
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal
- Paul Chowdhry: Live Innit