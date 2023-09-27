How to enable subtitles on Amazon Freevee

If you want to indulge in Amazon Freevee but prefer to watch along with subtitles, here are the steps you need to follow.

Amazon Freevee is a completely free-to-use streaming service from Amazon. The platform was introduced in 2022 to replace the company’s former streaming service, IMDb TV.

If you want to learn more about how to sign up for Amazon Freevee, then make sure you check out our dedicated explainer.

Once you’ve signed up, make sure you return to this article to find out the easiest way to turn on subtitles, so you can watch along to your favourite TV show without fear of missing out on the dialogue.

What you’ll need:

An Amazon Freevee account

The Short Version

Open Amazon Freevee

Login to your account

Select the movie/TV show you want to watch

Select Watch Now

Select the hamburger menu

Go to subtitles

Select the relevant subtitles

