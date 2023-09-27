How to enable subtitles on Amazon Freevee
If you want to indulge in Amazon Freevee but prefer to watch along with subtitles, here are the steps you need to follow.
Amazon Freevee is a completely free-to-use streaming service from Amazon. The platform was introduced in 2022 to replace the company’s former streaming service, IMDb TV.
Once you’ve signed up, make sure you return to this article to find out the easiest way to turn on subtitles, so you can watch along to your favourite TV show without fear of missing out on the dialogue.
What you’ll need:
- An Amazon Freevee account
The Short Version
- Open Amazon Freevee
- Login to your account
- Select the movie/TV show you want to watch
- Select Watch Now
- Select the hamburger menu
- Go to subtitles
- Select the relevant subtitles
Step
1
Open Amazon Freevee
Go to the Amazon Freevee platform. You can download it as an app or access it via a web browser.
Step
2
Login to your account
Login to your account. If you already have an Amazon Prime account you can link them together, but you can also create an account if you don’t have access to Amazon Prime.
Step
3
Select the movie/TV show you want to watch
Select the TV show or movie that you want to watch from the selection provided.
Step
4
Select Watch Now
Select the Watch Now button to start watching your chosen piece of media.
Step
5
Select the hamburger menu
In the top right-hand corner of the screen, select the hamburger menu. It looks like three small white lines stacked on top of each other.
Step
6
Go to subtitles
From the drop-down menu, select the heading called subtitles.
Step
7
Select the relevant subtitles
Select the subtitles that will work best for you.
Troubleshooting
Not every video will have subtitles on Freevee, and not every language will be supported on each video. You can check if a video has subtitles and which language they support by following the steps above.