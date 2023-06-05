Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

How to add extra members on Netflix

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With all the new rules Netflix is enforcing, you may want to consider adding an extra member to your account.

Netflix has been closing in on account sharing over the last few months, with fees now being enforced in the UK. In a nutshell, users can no longer share their accounts with people that do not live in their household without paying extra.

If you still want to share your Netflix account with friends and family, you can now add extra members to your account. This will cost £4.99/$7.99/€5.99 per month and will be charged to your existing account, not to the new user you’re adding, so make sure you don’t add any new members to your account unless you are the current cardholder.

We’re going to be running through how to add extra members to your Netflix account in a simple step-by-step guide. It’s also worth noting that Standard members can add one extra member, while Premium members can add up to two extra members.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to your Netflix account
  • Go to the Account button
  • Click on Account
  • Go to Buy an Extra an extra member slot
  • Click Next
  • Click Start Extra Member
  • Click Next
  • Enter the name and email address of your extra member
  • Click Next
  • Choose which Profile you want for your extra member
  • Go back to Netflix

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Netflix account

    Log into your Netflix account. Log into your Netflix account

  2. Step
    2

    Select your profile picture

    In the upper right-hand corner, click on your profile picture. Click on your account logo

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Account

    From the drop-down menu presented, click on the Account button. Click on the Account button

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Buy an extra member slot

    Scroll down and click on the Buy an extra member slot button. It sits under the Extra Members subsection. Click on Extra Members

  5. Step
    5

    Click Next

    Click on the Next button to continue. Click Next

  6. Step
    6

    Click Start Extra Member

    Once you have read the pricing options and you are happy to add another member, click on the Start Extra Member button. Send an invite

  7. Step
    7

    Click Next

    Click on the Next button. Click Next

  8. Step
    8

    Enter the name and email address of your extra member

    Enter the name and email address of the person you want to add to your account. Enter the information

  9. Step
    9

    Click Next

    Once you have entered the correct details for your extra member, click on Next. Send the invitation

  10. Step
    10

    Choose which Profile you want for your extra member

    You can now choose if you want your extra member to share an existing profile or if you want to create a profile for them. Once you have decided, click Next.Choose the profile setup

  11. Step
    11

    Go back to Netflix

    Click on the ‘Back to Netflix’ button to finish the process. You will need to wait for your extra member to accept your invite before they will appear on your Netflix account. Go back to Netflix

Troubleshooting

How many new members can I add to my Netflix account?

Standard Netflix members can add one extra member while Premium Netflix members can add up to two extra members.

How much does it cost to add an extra member?

Extra members can be added to both Standard and Premium memberships for £4.99/$7.99/€5.99.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

