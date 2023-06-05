How to add extra members on Netflix

With all the new rules Netflix is enforcing, you may want to consider adding an extra member to your account.

Netflix has been closing in on account sharing over the last few months, with fees now being enforced in the UK. In a nutshell, users can no longer share their accounts with people that do not live in their household without paying extra.

If you still want to share your Netflix account with friends and family, you can now add extra members to your account. This will cost £4.99/$7.99/€5.99 per month and will be charged to your existing account, not to the new user you’re adding, so make sure you don’t add any new members to your account unless you are the current cardholder.

We’re going to be running through how to add extra members to your Netflix account in a simple step-by-step guide. It’s also worth noting that Standard members can add one extra member, while Premium members can add up to two extra members.

What you’ll need:

A Netflix account

The Short Version

Go to your Netflix account

Go to the Account button

Click on Account

Go to Buy an Extra an extra member slot

Click Next

Click Start Extra Member

Click Next

Enter the name and email address of your extra member

Click Next

Choose which Profile you want for your extra member

Go back to Netflix