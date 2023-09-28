How to use Spotify AI DJ

Frequent Spotify users will know that the platform has a knack for knowing what you want to listen to next. Now, that process is even easier with Spotify’s own AI DJ.

Spotify debuted a new AI DJ feature earlier this year and it’s finally made its way over to the UK and Ireland. The AI DJ combines all the Spotify smarts we’ve come to love to deliver users a personalised DJ experience that caters to your exact music taste.

It does this through a mix of generative AI, Spotify’s personalisation technology and a new dynamic AI voice that talks you through each mix of songs as they come up.

If you want to take advantage of Spotify’s AI DJ then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through how you can set it up in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

Access to Spotify via a web browser or the app

A Spotify Premium subscription

The Short Version

Open Spotify

Tap the Music header

Scroll down to the AI DJ

Tap Next when you’re ready