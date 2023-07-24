Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify Premium gets a price hike, but still no HiFi

Chris Smith

Spotify has announced it is increasing the prices of its Premium streaming plans in a large number of territories, including the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant has announced new prices more or less across the board in the United States, UK and more than 50 other countries. The price increases are £1 in the UK, while the US prices are now $1 or in the case of the Duo plan, $2 more expensive from today.

Spotify Premium Individual now costs $10.99/£10.99 (up $1), but Premium Duo is now $14.99 (up $2). The Premium family plan has $16.99/£17.99, while the Premium student plan has also increased by a quid to $5.99. It remains £5.99 in the UK.

The company said it’ll continue to add new features like the AI-powered DJ radio station feature and the shared listening tool Blend and the price increases will enable further investment into the platform.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world,” Spotify announced today. “These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.”

Unfortunately, those price increases don’t include access to the long delayed Spotify HiFi plan, the lossless audio version, which is still absent two years after the company announced it. That’s likely to result in another price increase.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, it will arrive eventually, as part of a ‘Superpremium’ plan. According to the report last month, Spotify may also bundle access to audiobooks, fewer ads in podcasts, and perhaps the ability to tune headphones from within the app.

As for right now, these are the countries where you’ll be paying more for Spotify: Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Türkiye, United States, Kosovo.

