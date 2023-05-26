Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

How to use PS5 Remote Play

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With the help of a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, you can play PS5 games remotely – provided you have a strong internet connection.

Sony has been putting a lot more emphasis on Remote Play with the release of its last two consoles. Both the PS4 and PS5 can be connected to a supported mobile device or tablet, allowing you to share your screen and play games from your phone. 

If you’re interested in learning more about PS Remote Play and how you can play games on your PS5 from afar, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it in this simple step-by-step guide. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A PS5 console
  • A supported mobile device with the PS Remote app downloaded
  • A strong internet connection (at least 15Mbps is recommended)

The Short Version 

  • Turn on your PS5
  • Go to Settings
  • Go to System
  • Click on Remote Play
  • Turn on Enable remote Play
  • Open the PS Remote app
  • Sign in
  • Click on PS5
  • Wait for the devices to connect
  • Use Remote Play

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your PS5

    Turn on your PS5 and log into your account. Turn on your PS5 and log in

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Go to the Settings button in the top menu. Go to Settings on PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Go to System

    Scroll down and click on System. Go to System

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Remote Play

    Click on the Remote Play heading.Go to Remote Play

  5. Step
    5

    Turn on Enable Remote Play

    Enable the Remote Play setting. Enable Remote Play

  6. Step
    6

    Open the PS Remote app

    Pick up your mobile device and open the PS Remote Play app. If you don’t already have it downloaded, it is free to install and is on both the App Store and Google Play Store.Go to the PS Remote App

  7. Step
    7

    Sign in

    Sign into the same PS account.Sign into the PS5 app

  8. Step
    8

    Click on PS5

    Click on the PS5 button. If you are trying to use Remote Play on a PS4, click on the PS4 button. Click on PS5

  9. Step
    9

    Wait for the devices to connect

    Wait for your mobile device and PS5 console to connect.Connect to the PS5

  10. Step
    10

    Use Remote Play

    Once connected, your handset will display what’s on your PS5 screen. From here, you can play games and navigate your PS5 console as normal. Use Remote Play

Troubleshooting

Can I use PS5 Remote Play while away from home?

Sony recommends that you use the same Wi-Fi network for both the PS5 and your mobile device, but our testing shows that it is possible to connect your PS5 away from home too, just as long as you have a strong internet connection and your PlayStation is on or in Rest Mode.

Can I use PS5 Remote Play on iOS?

Yes, PS5 Remote Play is supported on both Apple and Android devices.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

