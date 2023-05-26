How to use PS5 Remote Play

With the help of a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, you can play PS5 games remotely – provided you have a strong internet connection.

Sony has been putting a lot more emphasis on Remote Play with the release of its last two consoles. Both the PS4 and PS5 can be connected to a supported mobile device or tablet, allowing you to share your screen and play games from your phone.

If you’re interested in learning more about PS Remote Play and how you can play games on your PS5 from afar, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it in this simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A PS5 console

A supported mobile device with the PS Remote app downloaded

A strong internet connection (at least 15Mbps is recommended)

The Short Version

Turn on your PS5

Go to Settings

Go to System

Click on Remote Play

Turn on Enable remote Play

Open the PS Remote app

Sign in

Click on PS5

Wait for the devices to connect

Use Remote Play