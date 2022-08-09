 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is PS5 remote play?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Anyone who owns a PS5, or is thinking about picking one up, may have come across PS5 Remote Play. Here is everything you need to know about Sony’s technology.

This is an updated version of PS4‘s remote play app, and could be very useful for playing games on a screen out of reach of your console.

If you’re interested in what this app can do and how it can help you make the most out of your new console, make sure you keep reading.

What is PS5 remote play?

The PS5 remote play app is a new version of the remote play app on PS4, so it’s not entirely new as a feature.

It allows users to control and use their PS5 from other devices, such as a PS4, PC or smartphone. This means you could play any game on your PS5 via your smartphone, whether you’re in another room in your house or away from home, as long as you have a strong internet connection.

PlayStation recommends you have at least 5Mbps internet download speeds, but recommends at least 15Mbps for a better experience. Both your PS5 and remote device need to be connected to the internet in order to work – not necessarily on the same network, but that would improve performance.

You’ll also want to make sure your mobile device has the free remote play app downloaded and is synced up with your PS5. Your PS5 also needs to be either turned on or in standby mode, as the remote app won’t be able to turn the console on remotely.

What devices support PS5 remote play?

Since its initial launch in 2014 for PS4, a lot of new devices have been added to remote play. Check out the list below to see which devices are supported, though some come with a couple of caveats.

If you want to use PS5 remote play on your mobile devices, you will need to download the accompanying app. It can be found on both the App Store and Google Play, though not every mobile device will be able to download it.

It’s also worth making sure you have access to a DualSense or DualShock controller to actually play the games.

You might like…

Can you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One X?

Can you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One X?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Can you play PS5 games on the PS4?

Can you play PS5 games on the PS4?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
What is HDR gaming?

What is HDR gaming?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
MultiVersus System Requirements: The PC specs you need

MultiVersus System Requirements: The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is virtual reality?

What is virtual reality?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.