Anyone who owns a PS5, or is thinking about picking one up, may have come across PS5 Remote Play. Here is everything you need to know about Sony’s technology.

This is an updated version of PS4‘s remote play app, and could be very useful for playing games on a screen out of reach of your console.

If you’re interested in what this app can do and how it can help you make the most out of your new console, make sure you keep reading.

What is PS5 remote play?

The PS5 remote play app is a new version of the remote play app on PS4, so it’s not entirely new as a feature.

It allows users to control and use their PS5 from other devices, such as a PS4, PC or smartphone. This means you could play any game on your PS5 via your smartphone, whether you’re in another room in your house or away from home, as long as you have a strong internet connection.

PlayStation recommends you have at least 5Mbps internet download speeds, but recommends at least 15Mbps for a better experience. Both your PS5 and remote device need to be connected to the internet in order to work – not necessarily on the same network, but that would improve performance.

You’ll also want to make sure your mobile device has the free remote play app downloaded and is synced up with your PS5. Your PS5 also needs to be either turned on or in standby mode, as the remote app won’t be able to turn the console on remotely.

What devices support PS5 remote play?

Since its initial launch in 2014 for PS4, a lot of new devices have been added to remote play. Check out the list below to see which devices are supported, though some come with a couple of caveats.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro

PC

Mac

iOS devices

Android devices

If you want to use PS5 remote play on your mobile devices, you will need to download the accompanying app. It can be found on both the App Store and Google Play, though not every mobile device will be able to download it.

It’s also worth making sure you have access to a DualSense or DualShock controller to actually play the games.