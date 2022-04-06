 large image

How to use Apple Pay

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple Pay is one of the easiest and most secure ways to pay for things, and all you need is your iPhone. Here’s how to use it.

The convenience and utility of contactless payments has become readily apparent in recent years, and Apple Pay has led the charge.

Using your iPhone, you can tap to pay at retail outlets, or make payments through websites and apps. Here’s how to use Apple Pay.

NOTE: We’ll start by running through the process of adding a card to Apple Wallet, as this is crucial to using Apple Pay. If you already have a card set up, skip to Step 5.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open Apple Wallet
  • Add to Wallet
  • Scan your card
  • Agree and Verify
  • Use Apple Pay in shops
  • Use Apple Pay online

  1. Step
    1

    Open Apple Wallet

    Open the Wallet app, tap the + buttonApple Pay Wallet add card

  2. Step
    2

    Add to Wallet

    Tap Debit or Credit Card, followed by Continue.Apple Pay add to Wallet

  3. Step
    3

    Scan your card

    Hold the front of your card up to the camera viewfinder until your iPhone picks out all the relevant information. Check the info and hit Next. Add your three-digit CVV and hit Next.Apple Pay card details Security Code

  4. Step
    4

    Agree and Verify

    Tap to Agree to your card issuer’s T’s and C’s, then select the desired authentication method (a text, a call etc) and tap Next. Authenticate as appropriate for the selected method.Apple Pay Card Verification

  5. Step
    5

    Use Apple Pay in shops

    Wait for the employee to indicate that a payment is ready on the checkout payment point. Then, double-click the side button on your iPhone to enter Wallet and hold your phone near the contactless payment point until Done appears on your iPhone’s screen.Apple Pay

  6. Step
    6

    Use Apple Pay online

    When checking out on a website or app, look for the black Buy with Apple Pay button. Press this, then double-click the side button and authenticate to pay using Apple Pay.Apple Pay online

Troubleshooting

How do I use a different card in a shop?

When in Wallet, before completing the purchase, tap the card to view and select your other cards.

How do I use a different card online?

After pressing the Buy with Apple Pay button, and before double-clicking and authenticating, tap your card. Now select your preferred payment m

