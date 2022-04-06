Apple Pay is one of the easiest and most secure ways to pay for things, and all you need is your iPhone. Here’s how to use it.

The convenience and utility of contactless payments has become readily apparent in recent years, and Apple Pay has led the charge.

Using your iPhone, you can tap to pay at retail outlets, or make payments through websites and apps. Here’s how to use Apple Pay.

NOTE: We’ll start by running through the process of adding a card to Apple Wallet, as this is crucial to using Apple Pay. If you already have a card set up, skip to Step 5.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Open Apple Wallet

Add to Wallet

Scan your card

Agree and Verify

Use Apple Pay in shops

Use Apple Pay online