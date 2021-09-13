 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Apple Pay on the Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to use you shiny new Apple Watch to pay for stuff, but not sure how to setup Apple Pay? Then you’re in the right place, as this handy guide will detail how to do just that using simple step-by-step instructions.

The ability to pay for things on our phones and wearables is a great move forward, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, where contactless payments are more encouraged than ever.

The ability to use your Apple Watch to pay is also pretty handy, as it means you don’t have to worry about getting your phone out each time you go into a store.

Apple Watches also allow you to use Apple Pay if your phone isn’t nearby or has run out of juice, so you’ll never be left in the lurch when it comes to contactless payments.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch. And just so you know, here we’re using an Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPhone X, but you can set this up on any Apple Watch with any iPhone.

How to set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch using an iPhone

  1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone
  2. Make sure you’re in the My Watch section (on the bottom left)
  3. Click the Wallet and Apple Pay tab
  4. If you already have a card set up on your iPhone, tap the Add button (if you haven’t set up Apple Pay, check out our article that shows you how)
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions, including entering your card’s CVV
  6. Accept the terms and conditions
  7. Verify your card via text message or call
set up apple pay on apple watch

Looking at the photo above, the left is what it will look like before you’ve added a card. The right photo shows how your Wallet will look after adding a card; if you have multiple you can change your default card by clicking the Default Card tab.

How to make a payment using your Apple Watch

Making a payment using your Apple Watch is pretty simple, and looks very similar to making a payment using your iPhone.

  1. Double click the side button on your Apple Watch
  2. If you have more than one card set up, select the card you want to use
  3. Hold your smartwatch next to a contactless card reader

You might like…

How to pair and unpair your Apple Watch

How to pair and unpair your Apple Watch

Hannah Davies 52 mins ago
How to delete Apple Watch apps

How to delete Apple Watch apps

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
How to make devices compatible with HomeKit using Homebridge

How to make devices compatible with HomeKit using Homebridge

David Ludlow 8 hours ago
How to use Spotify Enhance to give your playlists a boost

How to use Spotify Enhance to give your playlists a boost

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to change profile image on Amazon Prime Video

How to change profile image on Amazon Prime Video

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to make cold brew coffee

How to make cold brew coffee

David Ludlow 5 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.