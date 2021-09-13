How to set up Apple Pay on the Apple Watch

Looking to use you shiny new Apple Watch to pay for stuff, but not sure how to setup Apple Pay? Then you’re in the right place, as this handy guide will detail how to do just that using simple step-by-step instructions.

The ability to pay for things on our phones and wearables is a great move forward, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, where contactless payments are more encouraged than ever.

The ability to use your Apple Watch to pay is also pretty handy, as it means you don’t have to worry about getting your phone out each time you go into a store.

Apple Watches also allow you to use Apple Pay if your phone isn’t nearby or has run out of juice, so you’ll never be left in the lurch when it comes to contactless payments.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch. And just so you know, here we’re using an Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPhone X, but you can set this up on any Apple Watch with any iPhone.

How to set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch using an iPhone

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Make sure you’re in the My Watch section (on the bottom left) Click the Wallet and Apple Pay tab If you already have a card set up on your iPhone, tap the Add button (if you haven’t set up Apple Pay, check out our article that shows you how) Follow the on-screen instructions, including entering your card’s CVV Accept the terms and conditions Verify your card via text message or call

Looking at the photo above, the left is what it will look like before you’ve added a card. The right photo shows how your Wallet will look after adding a card; if you have multiple you can change your default card by clicking the Default Card tab.

How to make a payment using your Apple Watch

Making a payment using your Apple Watch is pretty simple, and looks very similar to making a payment using your iPhone.