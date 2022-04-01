How to remove a card from Apple Pay

Apple Pay is an incredibly convenient way to pay for things directly on your iPhone. But what if you want to remove a card from Apple’s secure payment service?

There can be a number of scenarios where this is necessary, from a card expiring to the closing and moving of a bank account. In such scenarios, you really don’t want old or obsolete digital cards getting in the way at the checkout.

Sometimes, a card can get stuck in verification limbo, and your best bet is simply to remove it and start again.

Fortunately, it’s extremely easy to remove a card from Apple Pay. Here is how it’s done.

The Short Version

Go to Wallet & Apple Pay

Tap the card to remove

Remove card