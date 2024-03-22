Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off Copilot on Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Copilot is the flavour of the mo… well, year at Microsoft HQ. It’s a key feature at the company’s events and things like the Copilot key are seeing it expands its reach. But, what if you’re not into it? Here’s how to turn off Copilot in Windows 11.

Microsoft Copilot isn’t going away, on PC or on mobile, and it is set to become a useful tool for many, set to speed up tasks that would typically require a whole bunch of human-guided thought. Microsoft has just launched its first devices with Copilot at the forefront, with a Copilot key included and an NPU inside. Those laptops are the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business and Surface Pro 10 for Business, with the consumer models expected to follow suit later this year.

But, whether you don’t want it at all or just don’t want it on your Windows PC quite yet, you can toggle the AI assistant off if you’d like. There’s no option to fully disable or uninstall Copilot, but this is how you hide it from your view.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows 11 PC
  • Microsoft Copilot

The Short Version

  1. Open Settings
  2. Head to Personalisation
  3. Click Taskbar
  4. Turn off Copilot
  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    You might already have Settings in your taskbar but, if you need to find it, open the Start menu and type in Settings then select the app.Open Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Head to Personalisation

    In the Settings page, look to the left side and select the Personalisation menu.Go to Personalisation

  3. Step
    3

    Click Taskbar

    Now you’re on the Personalisation page, scroll down to the Taskbar option and select it.Head to taskbar

  4. Step
    4

    Turn off Copilot

    On the Taskbar page, you’ll now see a Copilot section. Turn the toggle off to remove Copilot from your view.Toggle off Copilot

Troubleshooting

Is Microsoft Copilot available now?

Microsoft Copilot is slowly rolling out to Windows 11 devices so you may or may not have it across all your machines yet. For many, it is also still in Copilot (Preview) stage too.

