Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the Copilot key? Microsoft’s new addition to the keyboard explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Given it only released in September 2023, you may not necessarily be aware of Microsoft Copilot yet but it is set to explode in 2024. A lot of that will come down to the Copilot key, and here’s what it is.

Microsoft spent much of 2023 talking about AI and, then, Copilot came along. Copilot is the company’s AI companion that’s currently rolling out across Windows devices.

So far, it’s been a software-focused product but, this year, a key for launching Copilot is set to debut on many laptops. Let’s dive into the rare new addition to keyboards.

What is the Copilot key?

On January 4 2024, Microsoft announced that a new Copilot key would be debuting on Windows 11 PCs in the coming year.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

The function of the Microsoft Copilot key does what it says on the tin. It is a dedicated key for launching Copilot, giving you quick access to Microsoft’s AI companion whatever you are doing on your PC.

Microsoft touts this as the “first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades”. As such, the change might take some getting used to and it is a big play from Microsoft to dedicate a whole key to one of its new features. It is a move that Microsoft has attempted before, with an Office key sitting in a similar spot previously.

We already know many laptop manufacturers are set to adopt the key on their keyboards, from the new Dell XPS range to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book4 set of devices. You’ll also see the key across Acer, Asus, MSI and more machines too.

The basics of Microsoft’s Copilot is that it is an AI companion intended to improve your Windows experience. As an AI tool, there are very few limits on what you can ask of it but it looks set to help many users with basic tasks as well as help with planning and information-gathering across many genres and disciplines. Copilot also features integration with Microsoft Designer, enabling image generation based on prompts too.

You might like…

What is Copilot Pro? Microsoft’s AI subscription service explained

What is Copilot Pro? Microsoft’s AI subscription service explained

Adam Speight 33 mins ago
What is Razer Sensa HD Haptics?

What is Razer Sensa HD Haptics?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
What is G-Sync Pulsar? Nvidia’s new VRR upgrade explained

What is G-Sync Pulsar? Nvidia’s new VRR upgrade explained

Adam Speight 4 days ago
What is Samsung Gauss? Samsung’s big AI play explained

What is Samsung Gauss? Samsung’s big AI play explained

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
What is the Rabbit R1? The AI-powered device lighting up CES explained

What is the Rabbit R1? The AI-powered device lighting up CES explained

Chris Smith 7 days ago
What is Matter Casting? New AirPlay rival explained

What is Matter Casting? New AirPlay rival explained

Chris Smith 7 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words