How to recover deleted emails in Gmail

It’s very easy to accidentally delete an important message from your Gmail account, but you will be happy to know that it’s not always permanent.

We’ve already run through how to make the most out of your Gmail account; from detailing how to schedule an email in Gmail to how to delete your Gmail account altogether.

Now, we want to cover how to recover deleted emails from your account. Deleting an email is very easily done and can result in a lot of unnecessary confusion, but thankfully, many of them can be recovered without much trouble.

Make sure you read on to find out how you can recover deleted emails from your Gmail account.

£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, especially for the price. Now you can get it for an incredible price that includes 100GB of data on the Three network for just £30 per month, making it even more affordable. If you’re a keen mobile photographer, it’s an ideal handset for you. Affordable Mobiles

100GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and no upfront cost

£30 per month View Deal

What you’ll need:

A Gmail account

The Short Version

Open the Gmail app

Go to the menu

Tap on Bin

Tap on the email you want to recover

Go to the top menu

Tap Move

Pick where you want to move your email