Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up a Steam Family account

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Stam has made it easier to keep tabs of your children while gaming thanks to the new Steam Families feature. 

Steam Families allows you to invite up to five family members, all of which will be able to gain access to the shareable games that your family owns. Each member will still have a separate account, despite sharing the game library, allowing them to make their own save progress and Steam achievements.

There are numerous parental controls here too, allowing you to set which games are available to your children, restrict access to the chat functionality, view playtime reports and approve/deny requests for additional playtime or game purchases. 

The one issue is that the Steam Families feature is currently in beta, so you need to jump through a few hoops to get it activated. It’s still an easy process though, which you can see detailed below.

What you’ll need

  • A Steam account 

The Short Version 

  1. Click on Steam in top-left corner
  2. Open Settings menu
  3. Select Interface
  4. Locate dropdown menu by Client Beta Participation
  5. Select Steam Family Beta from the dropdown list
  6. Press on Restart Now
  7. Back on Steam homepage, select your profile name
  8. Select Account Details 
  9. Click on Family Management 
  10. Hit Create a Family
  11. Enter a name for your family 
  12. Press on Invite a Member 
  13. Locate your family members
  14. Invite as an adult of child 
  15. Confirm the invite 

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Steam in top-left corner

    The first step is to join the beta for Steam Families. Firstly, open Steam and then select the Steam logo in the top-left corner.
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings menu

    A dropdown menu should appear. Select the Settings option, which is the second-to-last option. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  3. Step
    3

    Select Interface

    In the left-sided menu, you should see the option for Interface six entries down. 

    How to set up a Steam Family account

  4. Step
    4

    Locate Client Beta Participation and select Steam Family Beta from dropdown list

    Now look to the right side, and you should find the option for Client Beta Participation three rows down. Click on the dropdown list to its right side, and then click the option for Steam Family Beta.
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  5. Step
    5

    Press on Restart Now

    Your Steam account will need to be restarted once you’ve signed up for the beta. A pop-up window should prompt you to do so. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  6. Step
    6

    Back on Steam homepage, select your profile name

    Now it’s time to create your Steam family. Return to the Steam homepage, and then click on your profile name in the top-right corner. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  7. Step
    7

    Select Account Details 

    The second option down should be Account Details. Click on this. How to set up a Steam Family account

  8. Step
    8

    Click on Family Management 

    Over on the left-sided menu, find the option for Family Management three rows down.
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  9. Step
    9

    Select Create a Family

    You should now see the option to either Join a Family, or Create a Family. For this guide, you’ll want to hit the latter option. How to set up a Steam Family account

  10. Step
    10

    Enter a name for your family 

    You will now need to enter a family name, which is easily recognisable and easy to search for. Press on Create once you have decided on your family name. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  11. Step
    11

    Press on Invite a Member 

    Now you’ve created your Steam Family, it’s time to invite your family members to join. Click on Invite a Member to begin the process. You can add more family members at a later date if you want to. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  12. Step
    12

    Locate your family members

    Your Steam friends should automatically pop up as options. Select whoever you want to join your Steam family. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  13. Step
    13

    Invite as an adult of child 

    You will be given the option to add your family member as a child or an adult. All of the adult members can manage invites and apply account restrictions, while child members will be subject to parental controls and cannot alter any of the settings. 
    How to set up a Steam Family account

  14. Step
    14

    Confirm the invite 

    A pop-up window will then appear to confirm your invitation. Once this is sent over, the account holder should receive an alert notifying them of the invitation. They must accept before being added to the Family. Repeat this process to add in the remainder of your family members, and then you’ve finished setting up your Steam Family. How to set up a Steam Family account

Troubleshooting

Can a Steam Family play together?

If your Steam Family only owns one copy of a game, then only one person will be able to play it at a time. If you want two accounts to play on one game together, then each player will need to purchase the game separately.

How many people can be in a Steam Family

Steam allows for up to 6 family members per Steam Family.

You might like…

How to check if X is down

How to check if X is down

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to recall an email in Outlook

How to recall an email in Outlook

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to change your Chromebook password

How to change your Chromebook password

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to change your email address on a Facebook account

How to change your email address on a Facebook account

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words