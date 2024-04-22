Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Windows Copilot

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Windows Copilot is Microsoft’s answer to ChatGPT, with the AI-powered chatbot now available on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. 

Copilot can not only answer questions in a similar fashion to ChatGPT, but it’s also able to adjust some of your PC’s settings such as adjusting the volume. 

While ChatGPT can be accessed via a web browser, ChatGPT is instead baked into Windows, allowing for a little bit more control over your PC. This version of Copilot is free to use too, although this isn’t to be confused with Copilot for Microsoft 365, which offers integration with some of Microsoft’s most popular apps. 

But if you can’t find Copilot on your PC, despite using Windows 10 or 11, then you may be wondering how you can enable Windows Copilot. We’ve created this guide to answer that very question, so keep on reading for the step-by-step instructions. 

What you’ll need

  • A Windows 10 or Windows 11 device

The short version 

  1. Update to the latest iteration of Windows 
  2. Go to Settings
  3. Click on Personalisation 
  4. Click on Taskbar
  5. Activate Copilot (preview)
  6. Find Copilot in the far right side of the Taskbar

  1. Step
    1

    Update to the latest iteration of Windows

    There’s no need to download Copilot, as it should come installed on your Windows by default once you’ve installed the latest update. You check whether your PC’s up to date by going to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. If any available updates become available, make sure to download them and then restart your PC.How to enable Windows Copilot

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Copilot should now be installed on your PC. You should be able to see it in the bottom-right corner of your homescreen, embedded into the taskbar. However, if you still can’t see it, it may be the case that it’s been deactivated. 

    Fortunately, it’s very easy to activate. To start this process, jump into your device’s settings by searching for it with the Search bar at the bottom of your screen. 
    How to enable Windows Copilot

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Personalisation 

    You can find this in the menu on the left-hand side. It’s on the fifth row from the top, and has the icon of a paintbrush.How to enable Windows Copilot

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Taskbar

    In the newly opened Personalisation menu, you should find the option for Taskbar eight rows down. Click on this. How to enable Windows Copilot

  5. Step
    5

    Activate Copilot (preview)

    If you’ve updated to the latest iteration of Windows, you should find the option for Copilot (Preview) near the top of the Taskbar menu. Make sure the toggle next to it is set to ‘On’. 
    How to enable Windows Copilot

  6. Step
    6

    Find Copilot in the far right side of the Taskbar

    You should now be able to find the option for Windows Copilot in the far-right side of your Taskbar. Simply click on this icon, and then ask it questions by typing into the box. You can also open Copilot by using the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + C. And if you’re lucky enough to own a modern Windows 11 PC, you may even have the dedicated Copilot key. 
    How to enable Windows Copilot

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I see Copilot on Windows?

If you can’t see Copilot on the far right side of your taskbar, it likely means that your PC needs to be updated. If that still hasn’t fixed the issue, follow the above steps to make sure it will show on the Taskbar.

Is Microsoft Copilot free to use?

Yes, the standard Copilot should be free to use for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. However, if you want the more advanced Copilot for Microsoft 365, which offers integration with Microsoft apps such as Word and Excel, then you’ll need to pay a monthly fee. This is currently priced at £24.70 per month for each user.

You might like…

How to set up a Steam Family account

How to set up a Steam Family account

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
How to check if X is down

How to check if X is down

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to recall an email in Outlook

How to recall an email in Outlook

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
How to change your Chromebook password

How to change your Chromebook password

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words