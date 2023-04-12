How to schedule an email in Gmail

If you’re looking to boost your productivity while working in Gmail, you may want to find out how to schedule an email.

Gmail is one of the most popular email platforms on the market right now, with a multitude of features to help keep its user productive. Among aspects like Gmail Labels, there is also the ability to schedule emails from your Gmail account, which can massively boost users’ effectiveness in terms of keeping on top of commitments and events.

We’ve come up with a handy step-by-step guide to help you understand how to set up a scheduled email within Gmail, so you can make the most out of this platform. Keep reading to find out more.

What you’ll need:

A Gmail account

Step

1 Open your Gmail Open up the Gmail account that you want to send the email to. Step

2 Click on the Compose button Click on the blue Compose button in the upper left-hand corner. Step

3 Write up your email Write up the email you want to send and address it to the correct person. Step

4 Click on the arrow next to Send Once you have written up your email, press the small blue arrow next to the Send button at the bottom of the screen. Step

5 Click Schedule Press the small Schedule button. Step

6 Set the time you want to send your email You will be presented with some pre-set times as well as the chance to set up a specific time. Once you have set your scheduled email, it will be confirmed with a small pop-up at the bottom of the screen.