How to schedule an email in Gmail

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to boost your productivity while working in Gmail, you may want to find out how to schedule an email.

Gmail is one of the most popular email platforms on the market right now, with a multitude of features to help keep its user productive. Among aspects like Gmail Labels, there is also the ability to schedule emails from your Gmail account, which can massively boost users’ effectiveness in terms of keeping on top of commitments and events. 

We’ve come up with a handy step-by-step guide to help you understand how to set up a scheduled email within Gmail, so you can make the most out of this platform. Keep reading to find out more. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Gmail account

The Short Version 

  • Open your Gmail
  • Click on the Compose button
  • Write up your email
  • Click on the arrow next to Send
  • Click Schedule
  • Set the time you want to send your email

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Gmail

    Open up the Gmail account that you want to send the email to. The gmail app on desktop

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Compose button

    Click on the blue Compose button in the upper left-hand corner. The gmail app on desktop

  3. Step
    3

    Write up your email

    Write up the email you want to send and address it to the correct person. Open up a new Gmail

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the arrow next to Send

    Once you have written up your email, press the small blue arrow next to the Send button at the bottom of the screen. Write up your Gmail email

  5. Step
    5

    Click Schedule

    Press the small Schedule button.Press the Send arrow

  6. Step
    6

    Set the time you want to send your email

    You will be presented with some pre-set times as well as the chance to set up a specific time. Once you have set your scheduled email, it will be confirmed with a small pop-up at the bottom of the screen. Schedule your email

Troubleshooting

Can I schedule a Gmail from the mobile app?

Yes, you can schedule a Gmail from both the desktop browser as well both the iOS and Android app.

How far in advance can you schedule a Gmail?

You can schedule an email within Gmail up to 49 years in advance, giving you plenty of time to plan out any upcoming events or celebrations.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

