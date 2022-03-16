How to delete a Gmail account

Looking to delete an old Gmail account, or migrate to a new service? Here is the easiest way to delete your Gmail account.

Is it time to get rid of your old Gmail account? Whether you’re looking to create a new account with a different service or you just can’t handle that embarrassing username from years ago, it’s not too hard to move on to something new.

Deleting a Gmail account is a simple but very permanent process, so you will want to make sure that you have downloaded and saved any sensitive data that you don’t want to lose.

You also won’t be able to send or receive any emails from that account anymore, so ensure that you’ve informed anyone important that you’re going to delete your account.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way you can delete your Gmail account.

The Short Version

Sign in to your Google account and go into your Gmail

Press on the grid icon in the upper right-hand corner

Click on the Account button

Press on the Data & Privacy button

Scroll to the ‘More options’ section

Press Delete your Google Account

Sign back in to verify it’s you

Read through the terms and conditions

Check both boxes

Click Delete Account

Press Continue