How to install MacOS Sonoma right now

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The successor to Apple’s MacOS Ventura was revealed at WWDC 2023. The new operating system update is called MacOS Sonoma and introduces a bunch of new features.

Apple’s worldwide developer conference saw some interesting launches, from a new MacBook Air 15-inch to the reintroduction of the Mac Pro and the reveal of the Vision Pro headset.

On top of the hardware, there was plenty for those interested in software too. There was the introduction of VisionOS, updates to iOS and, of course, new MacOS Sonoma. An early beta version of MacOS Sonoma is available for developers to download right now. It’s not meant for the general public so this guide may not be for you. There will be an opportunity for non-developers to get early hands-on time with Sonoma down the line when a public beta launches. For now, and for developers, here’s how to install MacOS Sonoma.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac

The Short Version

  1. Head to the Apple Developer site and create an account
  2. Open Settings, then General
  3. Click Software Update
  4. Select the “i” icon next to the Beta Updates section
  5. Click MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta
  6. “MacOS 14 Beta” should then appear, click on Upgrade Now
  7. Once it has downloaded, select Install Now
  1. Step
    1

    Head to the Apple Developer site and create an account

    You’ll need an Apple Developer account to download this beta. Head to the Apple Developer site and create a paid account.MacOS Sonoma Developer account

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings, then General

    Open the Settings menu and click the General option.MacOS Sonoma General

  3. Step
    3

    Click Software Update

    After opening General, select Software Update.MacOS Sonoma Software Updates

  4. Step
    4

    Select the “i” icon next to the Beta updates section

    Click the “i” icon to the right of Beta updates to open a menu.MacOS Sonoma Beta Updates

  5. Step
    5

    Click MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta

    In the Beta Updates section of the menu, open the drop-down and select MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta.MacOS Sonoma Select i

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Upgrade Now, then Install Now once it has downloaded

    An “Upgrade Now” button should now be visible, click it. Then, once the update has downloaded, select Install Now.MacOS upgrade now

Troubleshooting

Is MacOS free to download?

MacOS updates and installation is completely free on Mac devices.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

