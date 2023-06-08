How to install MacOS Sonoma right now

The successor to Apple’s MacOS Ventura was revealed at WWDC 2023. The new operating system update is called MacOS Sonoma and introduces a bunch of new features.

Apple’s worldwide developer conference saw some interesting launches, from a new MacBook Air 15-inch to the reintroduction of the Mac Pro and the reveal of the Vision Pro headset.

On top of the hardware, there was plenty for those interested in software too. There was the introduction of VisionOS, updates to iOS and, of course, new MacOS Sonoma. An early beta version of MacOS Sonoma is available for developers to download right now. It’s not meant for the general public so this guide may not be for you. There will be an opportunity for non-developers to get early hands-on time with Sonoma down the line when a public beta launches. For now, and for developers, here’s how to install MacOS Sonoma.

What you’ll need:

A Mac

The Short Version

Head to the Apple Developer site and create an account Open Settings, then General Click Software Update Select the “i” icon next to the Beta Updates section Click MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta “MacOS 14 Beta” should then appear, click on Upgrade Now Once it has downloaded, select Install Now

Step

1 Head to the Apple Developer site and create an account You’ll need an Apple Developer account to download this beta. Head to the Apple Developer site and create a paid account. Step

2 Open Settings, then General Open the Settings menu and click the General option. Step

3 After opening General, select Software Update. Step

4 Click the “i” icon to the right of Beta updates to open a menu. Step

5 Click MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta In the Beta Updates section of the menu, open the drop-down and select MacOS Sonoma Developer Beta. Step

6 Click on Upgrade Now, then Install Now once it has downloaded An “Upgrade Now” button should now be visible, click it. Then, once the update has downloaded, select Install Now.