Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to promote a standard user account to an admin account on macOS

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

By default, the first user that sets up a Mac will become an administrator. If you share your Mac with others and want to give them admin access then you can do this quickly and easily.

Once you promote a standard user to an administrator account, they’ll be able to add and manage other users, install apps and change settings. Admins can also demote any other existing administrators if they no longer need their privileges. 

Follow the steps below to learn how to promote a standard user account to an administrator account on Mac. 

What you’ll need:

  • Mac
  • Access to the administrator account

The short version:

  1. Open the System Settings app on your Mac
  2. Select Users & Groups from the left sidebar menu
  3. Click the info icon next to the user’s name
  4. Toggle on Allow this user to administer this computer
  5. Enter the admin’s password
  6. Select OK
Kindle Paperwhite Summertime discount

Kindle Paperwhite Summertime discount

Amazon’s super-light Kindle Paperwhite has just become even more of a bargain

  • John Lewis
  • Save £30
  • £119.99
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Open System Settings on your Mac

    We’ll be demonstrating on a Mac that’s running on the MacOS Sonoma 14. If you are running on macOS Monterey 12 or below then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section and follow the steps listed there. 

    To open System Settings, either look for the above app icon in the bottom panel or in the Launchpad, or select the Apple menu in the top-left of the screen and then choose System Settings.
    System Settings Apple app icon

  2. Step
    2

    Select Users & Groups from the left sidebar menu

    You may need to scroll down to find this option. Otherwise you can search for Users & Groups in the search panel at the top of the sidebar. 
    Mac Settings app open with Users & Groups option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Click the info icon next to the user’s name

    The info icon is a lowercase i in the middle of a circle. Clicking this will open a pop-up window with more options about the select user’s account.
    Apple Mac user with info option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle on Allow this user to administer this computer

    Once you turn this toggle on, you’ll be prompted to enter the admin account’s password.
    User account on Mac with Allow this user to administer this computer toggle highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Enter the admin’s password

    Enter the password for your Mac here and then select Unlock. You may be told that you need to restart your computer at this point.
    Users & Groups on Mac with enter admin password option

  6. Step
    6

    Select OK

    Once you’re happy with the new admin, click OK. If you weren’t prompted to restart your Mac earlier then make sure you do soon after you click OK.User account on Mac with Allow this user to administer option turned on, and OK highlighted

Troubleshooting:

What are the steps if I’m running on macOS Monterey 12 or older?

Although fairly similar, the steps slightly differ if you’re using an older version of macOS.

Enter your Mac’s System Preferences, select Users & Groups then click on the padlock at the bottom left to unlock the preference pane. From here, choose the user you’d like to add as an administrator and select Allow user to administer this computer.

How do I remove someone as an administrator?

Follow the steps above but turn off Allow this user to administer this computer. You may need to restart your computer to let the changes take effect.

You might like…

How to use Google Gemini in Google Chrome: A new shortcut revealed

How to use Google Gemini in Google Chrome: A new shortcut revealed

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
How to optimise your gaming PC for better FPS performance

How to optimise your gaming PC for better FPS performance

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to share big files with others over email

How to share big files with others over email

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to benchmark your PC

How to benchmark your PC

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to use different backgrounds on Zoom

How to use different backgrounds on Zoom

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to mute someone on Instagram

How to mute someone on Instagram

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words