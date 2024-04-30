How to share big files with others over email

Need to share a large file over email but have been hit with an error message? This common issue can be incredibly frustrating, especially if you need to send important files as soon as possible.

Luckily there are a few ways to get around this limit and send large files over email, with the best way being to upload the files to a cloud service and then sharing this via email instead.

It might sound complicated, but it’s easy to do. Read on to learn how to do this and send up to 10GB of files instead.

What you’ll need

Email account, such as Gmail or Outlook

Access to Google Drive or OneDrive

The short version

Open your email account Open a new email or reply to an existing email thread Click on the Drive icon Choose your file or folder to share Send your email

Step

1 Open your email account We’ll be demonstrating using Gmail and Google Drive however the steps are fairly similar to Outlook and OneDrive too. Step

2 Open a new email or reply to an existing email thread Act accordingly depending on whether you want to send your files in a new email or continue an existing conversation. Regardless, the following steps are the same.

Step

3 Click on the Drive icon You’ll find this icon listed on the bottom panel of your message.

Step

4 Choose your file or folder to share If you have already added files to your Drive then you’ll find them listed in My Drive. If not then you can simply upload your file at this point by clicking the Upload button (highlighted here) and selecting your files from your device.

Step

5 Send your email Once you’ve chosen your file it will be placed in your email as a link. You may also receive this pop up which allows you to alter the permissions of the file, allowing readers to edit, comment or just view the files.

