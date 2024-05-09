How to use Google Gemini in Google Chrome: A new shortcut revealed
Google Gemini, the company’s ChatGPT competitor, is becoming prevalent across the company’s suite of services, from Gmail to Google Docs and even the Chrome browser thanks to a new update.
The update makes it easier than ever to access Google Gemini and get personalised answers to your burning questions, no matter how niche they might be. It works in a similar way to regular Google searches in the browser, but now with a little bit of GenAI secret sauce.
It was already relatively easy to access Google Gemini by going to the Gemini website, but this new browser update makes it even faster for Chrome users.
Without further ado, here’s how to use the new Google Gemini shortcut in Google Chrome on PC and Mac.
What you’ll need:
- A PC or Mac
- Google Chrome Version 124.0.6367.119 or later
The Short Version
- Open Google Chrome.
- Type @Gemini in the search bar.
- Select Chat with Gemini.
- Enter your search query.
- Get the information you need.
Step
1
Open Google Chrome
The first step is to open Google Chrome on your PC or Mac and make sure that it’s up to date. You’ll need version 124.0.6367.119 or later to use the new Google Gemini integration in the browser.
Step
2
Type @Gemini in the search bar
In the search bar, type @Gemini.
Step
3
Select Chat with Gemini
From the list of suggested websites and search queries, select Chat with Gemini.
Step
4
Enter your search query
Enter the question you’d like answered directly into the search bar – no need to go to the Gemini website. Once you’ve typed out your question, hit the Enter key to submit.
Step
5
Get the information you need
You’ll then be taken to the Gemini website to get the answer to your question, and you can ask any follow-ups if necessary.
Troubleshooting
It sounds like you’re running an older version of Google Chrome. Tap the Three Dots in the upper-right corner of the browser, and if there’s an update available, you’ll be prompted to install it.