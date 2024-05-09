Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Google Gemini in Google Chrome: A new shortcut revealed

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Google Gemini, the company’s ChatGPT competitor, is becoming prevalent across the company’s suite of services, from Gmail to Google Docs and even the Chrome browser thanks to a new update.

The update makes it easier than ever to access Google Gemini and get personalised answers to your burning questions, no matter how niche they might be. It works in a similar way to regular Google searches in the browser, but now with a little bit of GenAI secret sauce.

It was already relatively easy to access Google Gemini by going to the Gemini website, but this new browser update makes it even faster for Chrome users. 

Without further ado, here’s how to use the new Google Gemini shortcut in Google Chrome on PC and Mac. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A PC or Mac
  • Google Chrome Version 124.0.6367.119 or later

The Short Version 

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. Type @Gemini in the search bar.
  3. Select Chat with Gemini.
  4. Enter your search query.
  5. Get the information you need.

  1. Step
    1

    Open Google Chrome

    The first step is to open Google Chrome on your PC or Mac and make sure that it’s up to date. You’ll need version 124.0.6367.119 or later to use the new Google Gemini integration in the browser. Open the Chrome browser

  2. Step
    2

    In the search bar, type @Gemini.Type @Gemini in the search bar

  3. Step
    3

    Select Chat with Gemini

    From the list of suggested websites and search queries, select Chat with Gemini.Select Chat with Gemini

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your search query

    Enter the question you’d like answered directly into the search bar – no need to go to the Gemini website. Once you’ve typed out your question, hit the Enter key to submit.Enter your question

  5. Step
    5

    Get the information you need

    You’ll then be taken to the Gemini website to get the answer to your question, and you can ask any follow-ups if necessary.Get Gemini to answer your question

Troubleshooting

The Gemini prompt doesn’t appear when I type @Gemini in Google Chrome. How can I use it?

It sounds like you’re running an older version of Google Chrome. Tap the Three Dots in the upper-right corner of the browser, and if there’s an update available, you’ll be prompted to install it. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

