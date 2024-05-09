How to use Google Gemini in Google Chrome: A new shortcut revealed

Google Gemini, the company’s ChatGPT competitor, is becoming prevalent across the company’s suite of services, from Gmail to Google Docs and even the Chrome browser thanks to a new update.

The update makes it easier than ever to access Google Gemini and get personalised answers to your burning questions, no matter how niche they might be. It works in a similar way to regular Google searches in the browser, but now with a little bit of GenAI secret sauce.

It was already relatively easy to access Google Gemini by going to the Gemini website, but this new browser update makes it even faster for Chrome users.

Without further ado, here’s how to use the new Google Gemini shortcut in Google Chrome on PC and Mac.

What you’ll need:

A PC or Mac

Google Chrome Version 124.0.6367.119 or later

The Short Version

Open Google Chrome. Type @Gemini in the search bar. Select Chat with Gemini. Enter your search query. Get the information you need.