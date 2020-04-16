How to use different backgrounds on Zoom

Right now Zoom and a range of similar programs and apps have basically replaced pubs, restaurants and meeting rooms, but if you want to change-up your Zoom experience, a great way to do so is by using a new background. Our guide will tell you how.

Background changes are a great feature on Zoom, the app makes it much easier to change out your background than some competitors and to be able to do so is good fun. There’s plenty to pick from too, as Zoom allows you to use your own images and videos as a backdrop. So, how can you change your background?

First up, make sure you have the Zoom app downloaded. You don’t have to download the full app to join calls, but it’s crucial to access this feature. Then follow the steps below.

Sign in to the Zoom app

Click on your chosen profile picture, (in the top right,) then access the settings menu

You’ll see a menu on the left. Click on ‘virtual background’

Select a default background or upload your own image by clicking the ‘+’ button

It’s also possible to set up and use your own green screen as a background, allowing for further customisation options.

So, if you want something to replace your home office, living room or bedroom in the background of your Zoom meetings, then this could be the solution for you. Zoom’s changeable background essentially works as if the user was using a green screen, replacing the real background with a digital one.

The feature has the potential to make your meetings feel a little more professional, or just stop your friends and colleagues see all the dirty laundry you’ve left everywhere. Because AI essentially takes the place of a real green screen, the backgrounds can occasionally have small glitches and issues, but they’re well worth trying our if you’re a regular Zoom user.

