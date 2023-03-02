MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) Rumours: Everything we know so far

Rumours indicate that Apple could launch a MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) in the coming months,

We’re going to be running through all of the news and rumours surrounding this potential MacBook Air 15-inch laptop, so read on to find out more.

Apple has not yet confirmed the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023), so we do not know when it will be released.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) suggested that the MacBook Air 15 will go into production this year, with a supposed release date in the second quarter of the year.

If accurate, that should line up with Apple’s WWDC event that usually takes place in June. It was during this event where Apple first revealed Apple Silicon.

However, there is always a chance that the MacBook Air 15-inch will have a later release date, of 2024 or onwards. We will be sure to update this article when we know more about the release date.

Price

In the same vein as the release date, we do not have any concrete details on the pricing. Looking at the price of the MacBook Air M2, the cheapest configuration comes in at £1249/$1119. Since the MacBook Air 15 will pack a larger screen of 15 inches instead of a 13.6-inches, it is likely that the larger model will be more expensive.

The price will also depend on which Apple Silicon chip is used within the laptop, with both the M2 and M2 Pro touted as potential options.

Design and screen

In terms of design, it’s been suggested that the MacBook Air 15-inch will feature a similar aesthetic to the rest of the MacBook lineup. AppleInsider suggested that it will have the same colour range as the iMac.

There is a possibility that it will come in the same colour as the MacBook Air M2 – including Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight – but Apple could decide to throw in some more colourful and vibrant options for a larger device.

Analyst Ross Young (via Twitter) did indicate that the MacBook Air could measure in at 15.2 inches instead of the standard 15 inches. It’s likely that it will have thin bezels as well as a notch in the display, in the same vein as the other MacBook models.

Moreover, Young claims the MacBook Air 15-inch will stick with the same LCD panel used on the MacBook Air M2, and so won’t get an OLED or Mini LED upgrade.

Specs

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) predicts that the MacBook Air 15-inch will come with M2 and M2 Pro chip options. This would make it more powerful than the current generation MacBook Air, which comes with support for the M2 chip, but no options to pair it with the M2 Pro chipset.

We imagine that it will come with MagSafe support, as well as a similar port selection to the MacBook Air, including a headphone jack and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for data transfer and charging.

It’s up in the air whether Apple will increase the size of the battery to offset the larger screen. But with Kuo expecting two different processor options, it’s possible that each configuration could ship with a different charger.

That’s all we know about the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) right now, but we’ll be updating this article as soon as we hear more credible rumours and news.