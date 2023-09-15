How to enable using a second controller for assistance on the PS5
A new PlayStation update adds a slew of new features and one of them is the ability to use a second controller to assist another controller. It’s a valuable update that is set to improve the accessibility capabilities of the PS5. Here’s how to enable it.
The PS5 already offers a suite of accessibility features. With a new update, alongside adding Dolby Atmos support and enhancing voice commands on the console, PlayStation brings the ability for a second controller to be used alongside a first controller. This addition could be used to help one person who may benefit from the two controllers being used as one or for a second person to aid the first. This is how you enable the new accessibility tool.
What you’ll need:
- A PS5
- Two DualSense controllers
The Short Version
- Select Settings
- Click Accessibility
- Choose Controllers
- Select Use Second Controller for Assistance
- Toggle Use Assist Controller
Apple Music
Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!
- Apple
- Get 1 month free
- £10.99 p/m
Step
1
Select Settings
On the home screen, click the Settings cog towards the top-right.
Step
2
Click Accessibility
From the menu, select Accessibility.
Step
3
Choose Controllers
Click Controllers from the menu on the left side of the screen.
Step
4
Select Use Second Controller for Assistance
Now, click the third menu option, Use Second Controller for Assistance.
Step
5
Toggle Use Assist Controller
To activate using a second controller for assistance, toggle Use Assist Controller.