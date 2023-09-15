How to enable using a second controller for assistance on the PS5

A new PlayStation update adds a slew of new features and one of them is the ability to use a second controller to assist another controller. It’s a valuable update that is set to improve the accessibility capabilities of the PS5. Here’s how to enable it.

The PS5 already offers a suite of accessibility features. With a new update, alongside adding Dolby Atmos support and enhancing voice commands on the console, PlayStation brings the ability for a second controller to be used alongside a first controller. This addition could be used to help one person who may benefit from the two controllers being used as one or for a second person to aid the first. This is how you enable the new accessibility tool.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

Two DualSense controllers

The Short Version

Select Settings Click Accessibility Choose Controllers Select Use Second Controller for Assistance Toggle Use Assist Controller

