How to enable using a second controller for assistance on the PS5

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

A new PlayStation update adds a slew of new features and one of them is the ability to use a second controller to assist another controller. It’s a valuable update that is set to improve the accessibility capabilities of the PS5. Here’s how to enable it.

The PS5 already offers a suite of accessibility features. With a new update, alongside adding Dolby Atmos support and enhancing voice commands on the console, PlayStation brings the ability for a second controller to be used alongside a first controller. This addition could be used to help one person who may benefit from the two controllers being used as one or for a second person to aid the first. This is how you enable the new accessibility tool.

What you’ll need:

  • A PS5
  • Two DualSense controllers

The Short Version

  1. Select Settings
  2. Click Accessibility
  3. Choose Controllers
  4. Select Use Second Controller for Assistance
  5. Toggle Use Assist Controller
  1. Step
    1

    Select Settings

    On the home screen, click the Settings cog towards the top-right.Select Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Click Accessibility

    From the menu, select Accessibility.Click Accessibility

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Controllers

    Click Controllers from the menu on the left side of the screen.Choose Controllers

  4. Step
    4

    Select Use Second Controller for Assistance

    Now, click the third menu option, Use Second Controller for Assistance.Select Use Second Controller for Assistance

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Use Assist Controller

    To activate using a second controller for assistance, toggle Use Assist Controller.Toggle Use Assist Controller

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

