How to enable Dolby Atmos on PS5

Dolby Atmos has finally arrived on PlayStation 5, set to please the ears of those with speakers supporting the technology. But, you’ll have to enable it, here’s how.

If you’ve forked out the cash for a sound system with Dolby Atmos support then you’ll likely have felt pretty aggrieved to not be able to use it to its fullest on the PS5, and especially its epic first-party games, as of yet. Thankfully, Sony’s recent update has added the technology to its console. This is our simple step-by-step guide on how to get Dolby Atmos running on your PS5.

What you’ll need:

A Dolby Atmos sound system

A PS5

A PS5 controller

The Short Version

Open Settings Head to Sound Click Audio Output Scroll down to Audio Format (Priority) Select Dolby Atmos

