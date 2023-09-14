Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Dolby Atmos on PS5

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Dolby Atmos has finally arrived on PlayStation 5, set to please the ears of those with speakers supporting the technology. But, you’ll have to enable it, here’s how.

If you’ve forked out the cash for a sound system with Dolby Atmos support then you’ll likely have felt pretty aggrieved to not be able to use it to its fullest on the PS5, and especially its epic first-party games, as of yet. Thankfully, Sony’s recent update has added the technology to its console. This is our simple step-by-step guide on how to get Dolby Atmos running on your PS5.

What you’ll need:

  • A Dolby Atmos sound system
  • A PS5
  • A PS5 controller

The Short Version

  1. Open Settings
  2. Head to Sound
  3. Click Audio Output
  4. Scroll down to Audio Format (Priority)
  5. Select Dolby Atmos
  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    On the home screen, click the Settings cog towards the top-right.Open Settings in the top-right

  2. Step
    2

    Head to Sound

    In the Settings menu, select Sound.Click Sound in the Settings menu

  3. Step
    3

    Select Audio Output

    From the Sound menu, scroll down to Audio Output.Select Audio Output

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to Audio Format (Priority)

    In the Audio Output menu, head down to Audio Format (Priority).Click Audio Format

  5. Step
    5

    Select Dolby Atmos

    From the Audio Format (Priority) menu, choose Dolby Atmos to enable it.Select Dolby Atmos

