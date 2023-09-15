Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable voice commands on PS5

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

With its latest software update, PlayStation has improved Voice Commands on the PS5, introducing a new Preview version with its new features. Here’s how to enable it.

Love it or hate it, voice control has worked its way into many modern homes, whether that’s through smart home devices, mobiles phones or built into your TV.

The PS5 has long had support for Voice Commands but their usefulness has been limited. The new update adds features like saying, “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?”, to be told what has arrived with the latest software update as well as “Hey PlayStation, help” to search through support pages. This is our simple guide on how to enable voice commands on PS5.

What you’ll need:

  • A PS5

The Short Version

  1. Select Settings
  2. Click Voice Command (Preview)
  3. Toggle Enable Voice Command
  1. Step
    1

    Select Settings

    From the top right of the PS5 home screen, click the Settings cog.Select Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Select Voice Command (Preview)

    Scroll down to Voice Command (Preview).Select Voice Command (Preview)

  3. Step
    3

    Toggle Enable Voice Command

    At the top of this menu, toggle Enable Voice Command.Toggle Enable Voice Command

