With its latest software update, PlayStation has improved Voice Commands on the PS5, introducing a new Preview version with its new features. Here’s how to enable it.

Love it or hate it, voice control has worked its way into many modern homes, whether that’s through smart home devices, mobiles phones or built into your TV.

The PS5 has long had support for Voice Commands but their usefulness has been limited. The new update adds features like saying, “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?”, to be told what has arrived with the latest software update as well as “Hey PlayStation, help” to search through support pages. This is our simple guide on how to enable voice commands on PS5.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

The Short Version

Select Settings Click Voice Command (Preview) Toggle Enable Voice Command

