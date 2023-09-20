Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to sign up to Freevee

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Amazon Freevee is a completely free streaming service from Amazon, with hundreds of movies and TV shows for you to sink your teeth into.

Amazon Freevee was introduced to the Amazon ecosystem back in 2022 and is a perfect alternative to Amazon Prime Video. 

If you want to take advantage of Freevee and watch hundreds of movies and shows for free, then you will want to sign up for the platform as quickly as possible. 

It’s worth noting that you can access the Freevee platform from an app, or from a web browser. You also don’t need an Amazon Prime account, but if you have one, you can link it to your Freevee account. If you want to find out which devices are supported on Amazon Freevee, then check out our dedicated explainer

With all that said, keep scrolling to find out how you can sign up for Amazon Freevee.

What you’ll need

  • Access to a web browser
  • Or access to the Amazon Freevee app

The Short Version 

  1. Find the Freevee app in your relevant app store
  2. Download the Freevee app
  3. Tap on the Freevee app
  4. Tap on Sign in with Amazon
  5. Enter your details
  6. Use the Freevee app

  1. Step
    1

    Find the Freevee app in your relevant app store

    The Freevee app can be found on both iOS and Android systems. You can also use a web browser if you don’t own a compatible device. The Freevee app on iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Download the Freevee app

    Download the Freevee app onto your device.The Freevee app on iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on the Freevee app

    Open the Freevee app once it is downloaded. Click on Freevee

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on Sign in with Amazon

    Create a Freevee account by using your own Amazon account. If you don’t have an Amazon account, you can skip the sign-in process and start streaming immediately. Sign in to Freevee

  5. Step
    5

    Enter your details

    Enter your Amazon details and tap Sign in. Log into your Freevee account

  6. Step
    6

    Use the Freevee app

    Now, you can start streaming your favourite TV shows and movies from the Freevee app for free. Find a new show to watch on Freevee

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Amazon Prime account to access Amazon Freevee? 

No, you do not need an Amazon Prime account. If you do already have a Prime account you can link it to your Freevee account, but you can also access Freevee without creating an account at all.

Is Amazon Freevee free to access?

Yes, Amazon Freevee is completely free to use, with no subscription fees in sight.

