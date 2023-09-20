How to sign up to Freevee

Amazon Freevee is a completely free streaming service from Amazon, with hundreds of movies and TV shows for you to sink your teeth into.

Amazon Freevee was introduced to the Amazon ecosystem back in 2022 and is a perfect alternative to Amazon Prime Video.

If you want to take advantage of Freevee and watch hundreds of movies and shows for free, then you will want to sign up for the platform as quickly as possible.

It’s worth noting that you can access the Freevee platform from an app, or from a web browser. You also don’t need an Amazon Prime account, but if you have one, you can link it to your Freevee account. If you want to find out which devices are supported on Amazon Freevee, then check out our dedicated explainer.

With all that said, keep scrolling to find out how you can sign up for Amazon Freevee.

What you’ll need

Access to a web browser

Or access to the Amazon Freevee app

The Short Version

Find the Freevee app in your relevant app store Download the Freevee app Tap on the Freevee app Tap on Sign in with Amazon Enter your details Use the Freevee app