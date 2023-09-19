Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Amazon Freevee? The streaming service explained

Amazon introduced Amazon Freevee back in 2022 as a new streaming service, completely free of charge.

Even Amazon aficionados may not be aware of the platform Freevee. The app was launched in 2022 to replace the company’s former streaming service, IMDb TV. 

If you want to learn more about Amazon Freevee, including what it is, how much it costs and where you can find it, then make sure you keep reading. 

What is Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee is a streaming service. It is a separate service from Amazon Prime Video and is host to a whole batch of movies and TV shows from around the globe. There are also free ad-supported streaming TV channels – known as FAST channels – that are available to access at any time. 

Some of the content that can be found on Amazon Freevee includes the crime drama Bosch Legacy, Judy Justice and the BAFTA award-winning comedy Skins. The acclaimed soap opera Neighbours has also come to the platform, with new episodes of the drama being released exclusively to the service in Autumn 2023.

As previously mentioned, Amazon Freevee is also completely free to access and use, with no hidden subscription fees present. Amazon Freevee is currently available in the US, UK, Germany and Austria. 

Where can I watch Amazon Freevee? 

Since the Amazon Freevee platform is free, users don’t need to invest any money in the service. If you already have a paid Amazon Prime account, you can find and watch content through the Prime Video app itself. 

Amazon Freevee also has its own app, for those that don’t have access to Amazon Prime Video. Below is a list of devices that support the Amazon Freevee app: 

Fire TV
Fire tablets
Android TVs
Google TV
Apple TV (4th and 5th generation)
Android mobile devices
Android tablet devices
iOS devices
iPadOS devices
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5

On the off chance that you don’t own a device that supports the Freevee app, you can also stream Amazon Freeve via a web browser on the Amazon website. 

