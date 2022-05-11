 large image

How to delete your Instagram account

Here is the simplest way to delete your Instagram account.

With so many social media apps to choose from, you may want to cut back on a few of your options. And while Instagram can be a great place to share pictures of friends, discover new food hacks or find out what the latest fashion trend is, it can also get overwhelming to keep up with a constant influx of updates.

And if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by everything on Instagram, you can always take a step back and delete your account. To find out the easiest and quickest way to delete your Instagram account, make sure you keep reading.

  • Go to the Delete your account page
  • Click on the box
  • Enter your reason for leaving
  • Enter your password
  • Click Delete
  • Click Okay

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Delete your account page

    Use this link to access the Delete your account page on Instagram. You cannot delete your account in the Instagram app, you will need to be on either a mobile or laptop browser. You may also need to log in when you click the link.The delete your account page from instagram

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the box

    Click on the box that asks the reason you want to delete your Instagram account.Click on the box to select the reason to leave

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your reason for leaving

    Choose why you have decided to delete your Instagram account from the selection of reasons. Enter your password in Instagram

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your password

    Enter your password for your account in the box below to continue the process.Enter your password to continue the process

  5. Step
    5

    Click Delete

    Click on the blue box that says Delete.Enter your password to continue the process

  6. Step
    6

    Click Ok

    A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm your choice. Click Okay to continue. It’s also important to note that you will be able to recover your account in the month after you delete it, so if you change your mind in a couple of days, log back into your account to stop it from being deleted. Click Okay to finish the process of deleting your account

FAQs

Can I recover my Instagram account once I delete it?

Yes, you can log back into your account up to a month after deleting your account to reactivate it. However, suppose you do not log in within the first month; in that case, your account will be permanently deleted, so we recommend saving any personal pictures or information that you want to keep before the account is lost.

Can I delete my Instagram account inside the Instagram app?

No, you can only delete your account by following the link above, which takes you to the Delete your account page. You will need to be in a browser to delete your account, meaning that you can remove your account while on your phone, just not in the app.

