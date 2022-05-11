How to delete your Instagram account

Here is the simplest way to delete your Instagram account.

With so many social media apps to choose from, you may want to cut back on a few of your options. And while Instagram can be a great place to share pictures of friends, discover new food hacks or find out what the latest fashion trend is, it can also get overwhelming to keep up with a constant influx of updates.

And if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by everything on Instagram, you can always take a step back and delete your account. To find out the easiest and quickest way to delete your Instagram account, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

We used the Dell XPS 13 OLED (2021) running on Windows 11 with Google Chrome

The Short Version

Go to the Delete your account page

Click on the box

Enter your reason for leaving

Enter your password

Click Delete

Click Okay

Step

1 Go to the Delete your account page Use this link to access the Delete your account page on Instagram. You cannot delete your account in the Instagram app, you will need to be on either a mobile or laptop browser. You may also need to log in when you click the link. Step

2 Click on the box Click on the box that asks the reason you want to delete your Instagram account. Step

3 Enter your reason for leaving Choose why you have decided to delete your Instagram account from the selection of reasons. Step

4 Enter your password Enter your password for your account in the box below to continue the process. Step

5 Click Delete Click on the blue box that says Delete. Step

6 Click Ok A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm your choice. Click Okay to continue. It’s also important to note that you will be able to recover your account in the month after you delete it, so if you change your mind in a couple of days, log back into your account to stop it from being deleted.

