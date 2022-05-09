How to delete all bookmarks from Chrome

Here is the easiest way to delete all your bookmarks in Chrome.

We’re all a little guilty of letting our laptops pile up with useless information, and our bookmark pages can be great examples of that.

It’s easy to let your bookmarks get overcrowded, with links to old holiday destinations or various bus routes sitting in your bookmarks bar for months on end, taking up valuable space that could be better used on other things.

That’s why we created this guide, so you know the easiest way to delete all of your bookmarks, which thankfully only takes a few minutes. So, without further ado, read on to find out how you can clear your bookmarks in Chrome.

What we used

We used a Dell XPS 13 OLED (2021) running Windows 11 and Chrome, though this will work on any device that runs Chrome

The Short Version

Open Chrome

Click on the hamburger menu

Click on Bookmarks

Click Bookmarks manager

Select a bookmark

Select all bookmarks

Click on the hamburger menu

Press Delete