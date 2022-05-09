 large image

How to delete all bookmarks from Chrome

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to delete all your bookmarks in Chrome.

We’re all a little guilty of letting our laptops pile up with useless information, and our bookmark pages can be great examples of that.

It’s easy to let your bookmarks get overcrowded, with links to old holiday destinations or various bus routes sitting in your bookmarks bar for months on end, taking up valuable space that could be better used on other things.

That’s why we created this guide, so you know the easiest way to delete all of your bookmarks, which thankfully only takes a few minutes. So, without further ado, read on to find out how you can clear your bookmarks in Chrome.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open Chrome
  • Click on the hamburger menu
  • Click on Bookmarks
  • Click Bookmarks manager
  • Select a bookmark
  • Select all bookmarks
  • Click on the hamburger menu
  • Press Delete

  1. Step
    1

    Open Chrome

    Open up Chrome and make sure that you are logged into the correct account. The home page of Chrome in Green

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the hamburger menu

    Click on the three small dots in the right-hand corner of the screen.Click on the hamburger menu in the right corner

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Bookmarks

    From the drop-down menu, click on Bookmarks.How to delete all the chrome bookmarks

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Bookmarks manager

    Once you click on Bookmarks, a new, smaller drop-down menu will appear. From this menu, click on the option that says Bookmarks manager.All the listed bookmarks in chrome

  5. Step
    5

    Select a bookmark

    Select a bookmark, ideally the first or last bookmark on the list. All the listed bookmark page

  6. Step
    6

    Select all bookmarks

    Once you have selected a bookmark, hold down the Shift button on your keyboard and then select all the other bookmarks on the page. You will know that they are all selected as they will all turn a different colour. Select all of the bookmarks in chrome

  7. Step
    7

    Click on the hamburger menu

    Once you have selected all the bookmarks, click on the hamburger menu on any of the bookmarks, it sits on the right-hand side of the screen. You only need to do this on one of the bookmarks, and it won’t matter which you choose as long as it’s been selected alongside the others. All of the selected bookmarks and the hamburger menu

  8. Step
    8

    Press Delete

    Click on the Delete button from the small drop-down menu that is shown below to delete all your bookmarks in Chrome. Press delete on all of the bookmarks selected

FAQs

How many bookmarks can I have in Chrome?

There is technically no limit on the number of bookmarks that you can have in Chrome, though we wouldn’t recommend storing too many, as eventually, it may take on a toll on the speed times of your device when running Chrome.

How to find my bookmarks in Chrome?

You may have a bookmarks bar in Chrome, which sits just under the tabs. You can also find your bookmarks by clicking on the hamburger menu in Chrome, then clicking on Bookmarks and then Bookmark Manager.

