How to clear your cache on Chrome

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Clearing your cache is good hygiene for any web user. As well as removing unwanted tracking cookies it can also help protect your privacy, especially when done with a reliable VPN active. Here is the simplest way to clear your cache on Google Chrome.

Not everyone knows that even your laptop needs to be cleaned out every now and then. Not only can it help improve your overall browsing experience on Chrome, but it will clear out all the useless information that your laptop is holding onto.

It is important to note that clearing your cache, and all those cookies, will delete all the information that your computer has gathered from previous sites. This may mean that you need to re-enter some website passwords, and the load time for previously visited sites may be a little longer.

But, once you’re ready to clear out your Chrome cache, keep reading, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to do it.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Google Chrome
  • Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner
  • Hover over More tools
  • Click on Clear browsing data
  • Click on the time range button
  • Press All time and ensure all three boxes have been ticked
  • Press Clear data

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Google Chrome

    Open up Google Chrome on your PC, laptop or mobile device. Anything that can run Chrome will work. The Google Chrome page with a green theme

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner

    Click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner to bring up a drop-down menu. Click on the hamburger menu in the top right hand corner

  3. Step
    3

    Hover over on More tools

    Hover over the More tools button from the drop-down menu.Hover over the More Tools button on Google Chrome

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Clear browsing data

    Choose the Clear browsing data option, which will appear on another drop-down menu. Click on the Clear Browsing data option to move on

  5. Step
    5

    Click on the time range button

    If done correctly, you will be bought to a new Chrome page. Click on the Time range button to bring up a new drop-down menu. The clear browsing page on Google Chrome

  6. Step
    6

    Press All time and ensure that all three boxes have been ticked

    Make sure that you have selected All time and that all three boxes have been ticked to ensure that all your cookies and cache information is deleted. Click on the All time button to make sure everything is deleted

  7. Step
    7

    Press Clear data

    Once you are happy and have clicked all of the boxes, press Clear data to clear out your cache. Click on the Clear data button to clear all your cache and cookies on Chrome

FAQs

Can I use a shortcut to clear my cache?

You can click the Ctrl and H buttons at the same time to bring up your History page. On the left-hand side, you can choose the Clear browsing data option to clear your cache.

Can I get back my cache after I have cleared it?

No, once you clear your cache it is gone. Make sure that you are happy with your decision and have saved important information beforehand.

