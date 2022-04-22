How to clear your cache on Chrome

Clearing your cache is good hygiene for any web user. As well as removing unwanted tracking cookies it can also help protect your privacy, especially when done with a reliable VPN active. Here is the simplest way to clear your cache on Google Chrome.

Not everyone knows that even your laptop needs to be cleaned out every now and then. Not only can it help improve your overall browsing experience on Chrome, but it will clear out all the useless information that your laptop is holding onto.

It is important to note that clearing your cache, and all those cookies, will delete all the information that your computer has gathered from previous sites. This may mean that you need to re-enter some website passwords, and the load time for previously visited sites may be a little longer.

But, once you’re ready to clear out your Chrome cache, keep reading, as we’re going to explain the easiest way to do it.

The Short Version

Open up Google Chrome

Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner

Hover over More tools

Click on Clear browsing data

Click on the time range button

Press All time and ensure all three boxes have been ticked

Press Clear data

Step

1 Open up Google Chrome Open up Google Chrome on your PC, laptop or mobile device. Anything that can run Chrome will work. Step

2 Click on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner Click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner to bring up a drop-down menu. Step

3 Hover over the More tools button from the drop-down menu. Step

4 Click on Clear browsing data Choose the Clear browsing data option, which will appear on another drop-down menu. Step

5 Click on the time range button If done correctly, you will be bought to a new Chrome page. Click on the Time range button to bring up a new drop-down menu. Step

6 Press All time and ensure that all three boxes have been ticked Make sure that you have selected All time and that all three boxes have been ticked to ensure that all your cookies and cache information is deleted. Step

7 Press Clear data Once you are happy and have clicked all of the boxes, press Clear data to clear out your cache.