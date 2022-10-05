Tired of cluttered Chrome tabs? We’ve created this guide to show you the easiest way to keep your browser tabs organised: Tab groups.

For those who have come to rely on tab groups, it can be odd to think that Google only introduced the feature to its Chrome browser in 2020.

Tab groups allow you to cluster your tabs together with what are essentially virtual file dividers. These dividers come with customisable names and colours, allowing you to open and close entire groups of tabs with one click and just making everything a lot neater to look at.

You can even move entire groups to new windows, close entire clusters at once and add and remove tabs from your groups as needed.

This isn’t just a PC and Mac feature – you can also group tabs in the iOS and Android apps. However, for this guide, we’ll be using screenshots and directions from the PC version. Keep reading to learn how to group tabs in Chrome.

What you’ll need:

Google Chrome

The Short Version

Right-click on any tab Click Add Tab To New Group Name your tab group Click New Tab In Group or drag an existing tab over to create your group

Step

1 Right-click on a tab This can be any tab you want to add to your group (you can reorder them later). Step

2 Click Add Tab To New Group This will start a group with that tab. Step

3 Name your tab group You can also choose a colour to make it stand out. Step

4 Click New Tab in Group to add more tabs to your group You can also click and drag existing tabs to add them to your group.