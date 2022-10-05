 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to group tabs in Chrome

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Tired of cluttered Chrome tabs? We’ve created this guide to show you the easiest way to keep your browser tabs organised: Tab groups. 

For those who have come to rely on tab groups, it can be odd to think that Google only introduced the feature to its Chrome browser in 2020. 

Tab groups allow you to cluster your tabs together with what are essentially virtual file dividers. These dividers come with customisable names and colours, allowing you to open and close entire groups of tabs with one click and just making everything a lot neater to look at. 

You can even move entire groups to new windows, close entire clusters at once and add and remove tabs from your groups as needed. 

This isn’t just a PC and Mac feature – you can also group tabs in the iOS and Android apps. However, for this guide, we’ll be using screenshots and directions from the PC version. Keep reading to learn how to group tabs in Chrome. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Chrome 

The Short Version 

  1. Right-click on any tab 
  2. Click Add Tab To New Group 
  3. Name your tab group 
  4. Click New Tab In Group or drag an existing tab over to create your group

  1. Step
    1

    Right-click on a tab

    This can be any tab you want to add to your group (you can reorder them later). How to group tabs in Chrome

  2. Step
    2

    Click Add Tab To New Group

    This will start a group with that tab. How to group tabs in Chrome

  3. Step
    3

    Name your tab group

    You can also choose a colour to make it stand out. How to group tabs in Chrome

  4. Step
    4

    Click New Tab in Group to add more tabs to your group

    You can also click and drag existing tabs to add them to your group. How to group tabs in Chrome

Troubleshooting

How to remove a tab from the group

To remove a tab from a group, all you need to do is right-click on that tab and click Remove From Group. 

Then, you can delete the tab as usual with the X button, add it to another tab group or leave it as is.

How to disband the group

If you don’t want your tabs grouped anymore, just right-click on the group and click Ungroup. This will leave the tabs open but remove the group. 

You can also delete all the tabs in the group at once by clicking Close Group. However, in this case, you won’t be able to add them to another group. 

You might like…

How to add bookmarks in Chrome

How to add bookmarks in Chrome

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to export Chrome bookmarks

How to export Chrome bookmarks

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to turn on private browsing in Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge

How to turn on private browsing in Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge

Hannah Davies 9 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.