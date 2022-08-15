Whether you’re checking your emails, streaming movies or scrolling through social media, chances are you’ve found yourself visiting the same websites on a regular basis. Bookmarks are essentially shortcuts to these sites, allowing you to return with the click of your mouse. Here’s how to add them in Chrome.

Not only do bookmarks save you time as you don’t need to type in a URL or search for your most-frequented sites on Google every time you visit, but they’re also great for keeping track of articles and videos you plan to head back to later.

You can create bookmarks in both the desktop and mobile versions of Chrome, but this guide will cover how to do it on your PC. That said, the steps for the Android app are identical to the desktop one, while the iOS method simply involves tapping the three dot menu rather than heading to your address bar to locate that familiar star icon.

Read on to learn how to add bookmarks in Chrome, or scroll to the bottom of this page for more tips on finding and organising your bookmarks, along with how to delete them when you’re done with them.

What you’ll need:

Google Chrome

A page to bookmark

The Short Version

Open the page you want to bookmark in Chrome Click the star icon in the address bar Name your bookmark and choose a destination Click Done

How to add bookmarks in Chrome Step

1 Open the page you want to bookmark in Chrome We’ll be using screenshots from the desktop app, but the steps for the mobile apps are similar. Step

2 Click the star icon in the address bar This will immediately create a bookmark. You can stop here if you want, or keep reading to learn how to name and choose a location for your new bookmark. Step

3 Choose a name and location for your bookmark This stage is completely optional as Chrome will automatically generate a name for your bookmark and find somewhere to put it. You can also choose to sync your bookmarks across devices using your Google account. Step

4 Hit Done This will save any changes you’ve made to your bookmark.